Madonna has ‘flipped’ her Los Angeles mansion for a potential profit of R105m

Durban – It seems that we are indeed living in a material world, especially when Madonna is selling her Los Angeles home for almost $7 million more than she paid for it just a year ago. She is, however, said to have made some upgrades to the interior, which may justify her asking price of just under $26m.

The ‘Material Girl’ hit-maker has put her Hidden Hills pad on the market after purchasing it from The Weeknd in April last year for $19.3m (about R303m). The guide price is $25.995m (about R408m), according to Multiple Listing Service. The property sits on three acres and includes a barn that hosts a freshly built gym complete with a dance and pilates studio, and a two-bedroom guest house. The 1 160 square-metre home boasts 11 bedrooms and includes a number of amenities, such as a cinema, music room and an indoor/outdoor bar.

Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below Seven of the bedrooms are en-suite and the primary bed chamber includes two closets, a steam shower, and a stone bath. The property also had a climate-controlled glass wine cellar, a theatre room and a five-car garage when Madonna purchased it.

The outside of the property includes a driveway surrounded by olive trees, a regulation basketball court, an al fresco kitchen, and a zero-edge salt water pool complete with a 10-person hot tub. The home was built in 2017, and purchased by the ‘Blinding Lights’ hit-maker, The Weeknd, for $18.2m (about R285.5m). He lived there for four years before listing the home for sale in 2020 for $25m (about R392m) in 2020, but after 10 months on the market, Madonna purchased it for $5.7m (about R89.4m) less. Madonna is again working with Trevor Wright of the Beverly Hills Estates, who assisted her in buying the mega mansion.

If she gets her asking price it will make her property the most expensive sale in Hidden Hills so far this year. IOL WEALTH