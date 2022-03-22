Making a love choice between your head and heart – and spotting the red flags

Having your emotions torn between two loves, or in this case two homes you love, can often be a battle between your head and heart. One of them may be a more rational choice that makes sense when considered objectively while the other may still have a strong pull on your emotions.

If you find yourself in this situation, this is what the experts say you should do: “Consider three main elements when looking at each property you view: functionality, cost, and enjoyment,” says Adrian Goslett, regional director and chief executive of RE/MAX of Southern Africa. “If a home meets all the requirements, such as the number of bedrooms and proximity to your place of work or schools, then it meets the functionality criteria. Cost is not only the purchase price of the property but also all the other costs involved in the property sale as well as all the day-to-day costs of owning the home.

"A home meets the enjoyment criteria if it offers what you'd like to get out of living in the home. If a home meets all these criteria, then you know you've fallen in love with the right one."

There is definitely a tussle between the head and the heart when choosing the right home, says Jeremy Craig, Jawitz Properties Sandton branch manager. “For me it has always been a bit of both. It is easy to get pulled into the heart and be swept away by a home that has it all but be totally oblivious to the price or your budget. Then there is the house that talks to you, the price is right, ticks most of the boxes and you can see yourself living in. “I really think that being logical can also ensure that you are doing your due diligence when buying your perfect home.”

The right home will have a different feel, and you will know it is ’the one’, believes Matseleng Magodi, founder and principal of Snooks Estates. “The other thing would be to consider the needs of the family and future plans. Choosing with the head is critical because you are able to consider many aspects. We have had some buyers, who have gone for a ’nice’ big property, in a very remote area where there is not sufficient public transport and other amenities. Then they discover, once they are in the home, that they have to spend more on transport, they have to travel to socialize, and with no car they have to use many taxis and a bus for one trip. “Had they chosen a smaller house, in an economically vibrant area, they could be saving enough to even enable them to make the small house into their dream home.”

If you have reached the point where you have assessed both properties and still happen to have difficulty deciding, property practitioner Cacisa Mgudlwa, who is also a town planner, advises that you consider these factors: The quality of the neighbourhoods in each location. Neighbourhood quality can be an indicator of appreciation and market value. Request sales figures from the agent in each neighbourhood over the last few years to see which is increasing in value.

The purchase price of both properties. If one house is well within your budget and the other is at the top of your price range, then it is to be assumed that the decision process should be easy.

Look for conveniences of public amenities with each property you are indecisive about, be it proximity to shopping malls, sports facilities, school districts, a range of amenities or any other factors.

Keep in mind the size of the house. Look at the bedroom sizes specifically and whether they will suit your family’s needs. Will your family be expanding? Are rooms large enough for your family? Is there a garden and lawn for the younger kids and pets to play in? “These are kinds of questions you need to ask yourself for each property when choosing between two homes.” Ultimately, you should choose a property that’s affordable for you and stick to a budget, emphasises Karen Turner, property practitioner at Jawitz Properties North Coast.

“You need to carry out a thorough inspection of the property prior to purchase to ensure that there are no hidden defects. Visit the property at all times of the day to check on the noise levels, and lighting. Emotion will be always be part of a house sale but it needs to be balanced with consideration of the price and the practical features of the home as opposed to just the look and furnishings.” What are some of the red flags I should look out for? There are actually few things you need to look out for when viewing a property, Mgudlwa warns. These include:

Structural defects, such as deep cracks that appear on both sides of a wall. This is a sign of potential foundational failure, which can lead to serious structural problems.

Water damage and rising damp as water-proofing can be an expensive exercise should it not be done correctly the first time. Look out for scaly or bubbly paint that covers damp ceilings or walls.

Electric faults in wall sockets, light switches, electrical boards, and light bulb sockets.

Damage to gutters, windows, built-in appliances and features, and door handles. “Make a record of all these property defects and then specify them in the sales agreement, saying they must be repaired before you take occupation,” she says. Similarly, Turner notes, you need to be aware of hidden defects such as things that have been covered over or been given a quick fix by the seller, including damp or potential leaks. This is even though sellers are now required to declare defects at the outset. “If a home’s overall appearance is not healthy, then generally there is a good chance of other hidden issues.”

Magodi says red flags are usually omitted when you are in a state of excitement, but it is crucial that, when there is anything with water, like a pool, pond or water feature, to ensure there are no leaks that could be problematic, especially if they interfere with the structure of the property. “Sometimes sellers would put a large piece of furniture or carpet to obscure a defect. It is important that you inspect and understand the disclosure document. When you buy a free-standing house, check whether there are any servitudes registered against the property.” Even though there may not be any visible marks on the ceilings, she says it will be in your best interest to ask if there are any leakages on the roof, so that the agent can note that.

“Test the toilets to see if they flush, and ask about plumbing problems. You do not necessarily need the seller to fix all of this, but you need to know in order to make an informed decision about the property. “Sometimes the property may be close to a waterhole, open sewer/septic tank or river, and in the evenings there is a smell. Check these things out.” Magodi says you should also check the type of roof as sometimes buyers assume that because the property is in a well-loved area, the features and finishes are all of the highest quality.”

In terms of security, Craig says you can always add extra measures if you are not satisfied with those that are already installed. “Not every home is going to tick the boxes where your perception of security is concerned. What is right for one person is not necessarily the case for another person and you can always beef up your security to the point you are comfortable.” When it comes to seeing potential in a home for renovations or additions, Goslett says that, ideally, the shell of the home should be well-designed and laid out correctly.