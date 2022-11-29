Messages of love and sorrow pour in for Chas Everitt founder Charles Everitt

Condolence messages for Charles Everitt, founder of the Chas Everitt group, have been flooding social media after the property “giant” passed away on Saturday, just six days after his 87th birthday. The Chas Everitt International property group posted this statement on their social media page:

“Charles Somerset Everitt, 87, beloved patriarch of the Chas Everitt family has gone to his eternal rest following a short illness. He founded the Chas Everitt group in Johannesburg in 1980, and from the start, instilled the sound ethics and values of trust, respect, and integrity that are still the cornerstones of all we do today...Charles is survived by his wife Tilla, his sons Berry and Paul, and their families. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.” The Rebosa Board of directors also sent out a statement on his passing. “It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Charles Everitt. The Rebosa Board of Directors extends their sincere and deepest condolences to Tilla and Berry, their immediate family, and by extension the Chas Everitt International Property Group, family, and friends.

“Charles was a leading figure in real estate and his vision helped shape the industry and transformed the lives of many. His passion for the industry led to a number of pioneering initiatives and we can all speak with one voice of his generous spirit, kindness and warmth, for which he was so well known and loved. “We knew Charles not only as a colleague but also as a friend. He was a mentor and a teacher and has left an indelible mark on the industry. He will be fondly remembered by all of us.” Nafeesa Vallie Luxury Real Estate shared their “sincere and deepest” condolences to the family.

“Charles Everitt was a leading figure in real estate and his vision helped shape the industry and transformed the lives of many. His passion for the industry led to a number of pioneering initiatives and we can all speak with one voice of his generous spirit, kindness, and warmth, for which he was so well known and loved. On its Facebook page, Mampeule Foundation wrote: “As the foundation, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Everitt family. We would like to thank Chas (Charles) Everitt for all the contributions he made to the real estate industry in our country. “Without a shadow of a doubt, Charles played an instrumental role in the real estate industry.”

Another message was posted by Amanda Philip, area specialist for Northcliff and Berario. “Rest in Peace Mr E...A man dedicated to God and his family, he had a wonderful caring heart. Mr Everitt was a pioneer of the real estate industry, his influence and inspiration will remain with us always. My sorrowful condolences to all the Everitt family.” Jared Lee Watney wrote: “I will always remember, always respect and love you forever Charles. Thank you for your stories, thank you for your advice, and for your unbelievably valuable lessons.

“You have left an everlasting impression.” ISiKolo School of Learning SSeta 9972 said: “We are sad to see that the industry has lost a giant. Our sincere condolences to Charles [Chas] Everitt's family and the Chas Everitt Group.” The Chas Everitt International property group was the dream child of Everitt and his wife, Tilla, who, after starting the company 1980, remained active in the Chas Everitt group and the real estate industry.