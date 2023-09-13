Mpumalanga now fast becoming SA’s new property hotspot

Mpumalanga is already one of South Africa’s top tourist destinations but is now emerging as the new ‘it’ province for buyers and investors. House prices have increased by more than 17 percent over the past year, the highest growth in the country, even surpassing that of the Western Cape which recorded house price inflation of 5.7 percent.

Mpumalanga, known as the "place where the sun rises" in Nguni languages, offers a variety of property options which Carl Coetzee, chief executive of BetterBond, says makes it appealing for first-time buyers, professionals, young buyers returning to their hometown, and retirees wanting to be close to the bushveld.

Citing 2022 Lightstone data, he says that almost as many people are semigrating to Mpumalanga as those who are leaving. Five percent of people who left their home towns or provinces last year chose Mpumalanga as their new residence. “This is largely because the province has so much to offer in terms of natural beauty, quality of life, and economic opportunities. Just under three and a half hours drive from Johannesburg, it offers the perfect option for professionals who work in Gauteng during the week.” Payprop’s Rental Index for Q2 2023 shows that many first-time buyers start their property journey by renting in the province, which has the ‘most average’ monthly rental of R8,281. However, he says rents are increasing steadily as demand for accommodation in the province intensifies, with the data revealing solid rental growth of 5.2% in the past quarter of this year. This means that rental prices in Mpumalanga are on track to overtake the national rental average of R8,375 a month.

“The growing demand for rental properties makes Mpumalanga an attractive investment option for buyers considering buy-to-let properties as a source of income.” The capital city of Mbombela, formerly known as Nelspruit, is showing a considerable uptick in market activity. As the gateway to the Kruger National Park, the city is also already a top tourist destination but is also gaining appeal as an ideal place to live because of its temperate climate, economic opportunities, and amenities, which include world-class malls and entertainment areas. “It’s no surprise that the bulk of buyers in Mbombela in the past year – 42 percent – were aged 36 to 49. Many of these buyers would have families looking to settle in a vibrant town with a strong sense of community.”