Not doing the cycle tour? Planning a lazy Sunday? We have you covered with a stack of our best Home Improver magazines to read for free inside this article

Our Home Improver digital magazine has grown phenomenally since its inception about 18 months ago, and now sits with a readership of 100 000 and has a growing community, showing just how obsessed we have become with our homes and beautifying them.

Editor, Vivian Warby has chosen a handful of previous magazines to showcase here to give you a Sunday treat. The magazines, which will be embedded below, are your FREE Sunday reading and we hope you will enjoy them. Warby and designer, Kim Stone, are hard at work on the next edition for this year namely the Trends edition.

“We are looking at trends predictions, and some that are fast changing because of world events. With rising petrol prices plus a fast upward stretch on the cost of living, our homes are truly entrenched as the spot to live, play, eat and sometimes work in,” says Warby. “We hope to continue to provide not only aspirational content but very accessible advice so that you can slowly transform your home into one which is more than a crash pad.” * Please do email us if you think your DIY project or your complete renovation is a worthy feature. [email protected] with “HI possible feature” in the subject line

Here are a few magazines for you to enjoy today: Just click and read. THE BATHROOM EDITION Here we wanted to help show you how to turn this functional space into a getaway spot full of luxury and delight

THE SENSIBLE CELEBRATION GUIDE - We were under hard lockdown here and we offered amazing celebration tips for Covid times. The FENG SHUI edition: Placing objects and things in the right areas can have a profound affect on the qi or energy flow of your home

THE RENOVATION GUIDE: Love them and hate them they have the power to turn your life and home around. All the tips you need.