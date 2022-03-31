Our latest Home Improver magazine is out! Read it for free inside this article

More of what you love is the premise of the latest home decor trends, writes magazine editor Vivian Warby. When interior designers talk about the maximalism trend it isn’t a matter of clutter but instead a matter of having in your space only what you love - to the max.

This season’s Home improver magazine tracks the latest interior design trends giving you pages of beauty and advice on how to incorporate these looks in your home. From DIY projects to complete home makeovers, plus a section on gardening and pages and pages of how to get the look from the trends we have featured, this autumn edition is a must-read.

READ THE LATEST HOME IMPROVER MAG HERE - FOR FREE During our months of deep research that took us inside many home-decor stores, second-hand shops and to antique fairs and auctions, plus talking to experts in the field locally and abroad, we’ve come up with a Pinterest-styled magazine this season showcasing the best on offer, beautifully laid out by international magazine designer Kim Stone.

The idea behind our Home Improver magazine, which has been in existence in this format since hard lockdown almost two years ago, is to provide you with a digital magazine that is easy to navigate, beautiful to look at and that gives you all the latest decor news in one place. The magazine reaches 100 000 unique readers per edition, and we are growing communities of people who are obsessed about improving their homes. We hope you enjoy our free digital magazine.

* To have your home renovation or a DIY project featured in our next Home Improver, please email the editor [email protected]