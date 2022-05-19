Psst... check out this R175m home in Clifton – now this is what you call luxury

Cape Town’s Clifton area is one of the most affluent in the country, and Nettleton Road in particular is one of South Africa’s most expensive streets by property value. Not only is this five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home exquisite in its own right, but this area and road is exactly where it is situated – not even Amber Heard could afford it with the millions she has still not donated from her divorce settlement.

As far as statement homes go, says James Carney, the Tyson Properties agent marketing it, this “architectural masterpiece is at the top of the list”. Designed by Stefan Antoni and Greg Truen of award-winning architectural firm SAOTA, it is on the market for R175.5 million (R150m + VAT) – which is approximately $11.4m.

The home spans four double volume levels and offers five spacious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom fitted with both a bath and shower, and sea-facing balconies.

“On the entertainment level, this home is unmatched by any other home in South Africa,” Carney says. “This level features 8-metre high ceilings and entertainment areas...and the front patio has a 16-metre long heated infinity pool which is suspended by cantilevered beams.” At the back of this level is a private zen garden with water features and direct access to Lions Head. This level is also where you will find the kitchen, designed by Assirelli and fitted with integrated Miele appliances and black granite countertops.

"Additional features of this home include an eight-seater private cinema and an air-conditioned studio gym. This property is kitted out with an Intellibus Home Automation System which powers the motorised electric blinds and lighting."

Furthermore, he says, there is a studio bedroom on the ground floor – designed for on-site private security to live, a two-bedroom staff apartment, and an 80 kVA generator that powers all 1381 square meters of this contemporary property. “The home, known as Pentagon, is run as Cape Town's most popular and requested rental villa and generates substantial rental income.” More information on this property can be found here, while other homes in this price range, and well below it can be perused here.