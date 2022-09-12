Rebosa calls for zero-tolerance against PPRA corruption

Real Estate Business Owners of South Africa (Rebosa) has called for criminal charges against those within the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Board to be expedited. Last week, the PPRA revealed the findings of a forensic investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption against its chief executive, Mamodupi Mohlala. Findings confirmed most allegations against Mohlala and implicated several other senior managers and junior staff members in civil and criminal misconduct.

Rebosa chairman Tony Clarke says the association applauds PPRA chairman Steve Ngubeni for the swift action taken thus far and also respects the apology made to the property sector. However, the matter “still needs to be settled quickly”, and those who’ve acted fraudulently need to be brought to book with criminal charges expedited. “Corruption has no doubt been a major contributing factor to the endless service delivery failures the industry has suffered at the hands of our governing body. It cannot be allowed to continue crippling our ability to achieve the progress and transformation our industry so desperately needs.” One of the PPRA’s primary mandates is to support transformation within the property industry, but, to date, Clarke says only 14% principal agents in South Africa come from previously disadvantaged backgrounds. The vast majority of agents and property business owners are still white.

“That’s simply unacceptable in 2022 and it’s not representative of the inclusive, progressive industry that we aim to be. If we’re going to remedy this situation, we need the PPRA to be a functional, effective and stable body.” Formal charges have been laid against Mohlala, who remains suspended while completing a disciplinary review process via the CCMA. Other implicated PPRA staffers had yet to be formally notified and suspended. To date, however, none of the accused have had their employment contracts terminated. “We respect the need to follow due process, but urge the PPRA to take a firm hand against this widespread corruption, and adopt a zero-tolerance stance in future,” he says, adding: “Now is the time to clean house, to restore credibility and functionality to our governing body, and to bring those responsible to task. It’s the only way the PPRA will ever be able to focus on fulfilling its mandate and help us create the vibrant and inclusive industry we know we can be.”

Clarke says stability has been a long-term struggle for the property regulatory body, and that Mohlala looks likely to be the latest in a decade-long, unbroken streak of chief executives failing to complete a full term of office. “We are hopeful that this investigation will prove to be a pivotal moment for the PPRA, and not simply one more in a long line of distractions. Only time will tell how it plays out. Either way, REBOSA will be there to stand up for the interests of the property industry and assist where needed as the situation continues to unfold.” IOL BUSINESS