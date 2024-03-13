Flood warning issued for Northern KwaZulu-Natal: Take these precautions to protect your home

A Level 6 warning of disruptive rainfall was issued for the northern regions of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, March 13. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said in a statement that heavy rains could cause natural disasters and flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements, as well as significant disruptions in traffic flow and essential services such as water, electricity, and communications.

“We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places. Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter,” said Cogta media liaison, Sboniso Mngadi. “Our teams may have to evacuate people, should they foresee high risk of danger due to inclement weather. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid travelling during this period, as bridges may become flooded, posing a risk to life.” As rainy seasons become more intense and unpredictable as weather patterns shift, homeowners confront the increasingly difficult task of safeguarding their houses and loved ones from the threats that come with them.

Harcourts South Africa provided important recommendations on how people may protect their houses from potential safety dangers caused by excessive rainfall. “The key to weathering a rainy spell lies in taking proactive steps to protect your property and family. These tips are designed to help homeowners identify potential hazards and implement preventive measures to avoid costly and dangerous situations,” said the chief executive of Harcourts South Africa, Richard Gray. Here are the essential safety precautions that Gray highlighted:

Flood prevention To avoid obstructions that might cause flooding, homeowners are recommended to clean debris from their gutters, drains, and downspouts. Ensuring that the home can appropriately dispose of surplus water is a vital step in flood avoidance. Electrical safety

To limit the potential of electrical accidents, electrical systems must be properly grounded and outdoor electrical outlets have weatherproof covers. Regular check-ups of the home’s electrical system might assist to avoid harmful circumstances during a wet season. Foundation protection Water collection around the foundation can cause serious harm. Creating a slope away from your home’s foundation with good landscaping may assist deflect water away from the building, reducing the risk of foundation damage.

Roof and leak inspection Regularly inspecting the roof for missing or broken shingles and potential leak locations is critical. Early diagnosis and repair of roof problems can help avoid water damage inside your house. Insurance review