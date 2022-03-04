LOOK: If you win the Lotto, consider buying this luxury R72 million Clifton home

A five-bedroomed villa, tucked into the mountainside, a stone-throw from the water, is a magical beach-side hideaway for anyone who has the asking price:R72 million. Listed on IOLProperty, this private oasis, unseen from the road, is the ultimate luxury hideaway.

Story continues below Advertisment

Views forever from this secret villa. Dogon Property Group touts this 579m2 villa on the market - which offers “a space of rare serenity and effortless luxury”- as “an opportunity hard to beat”. Adorned with postcard views of blue and green from every window and at every turn, reminding you of the spectacular location of this elegant villa. With windows on all sides and a spectacular glass atrium connecting the spaces, this villa “feels alive and wonderfully connected to its natural surroundings”.

Story continues below Advertisment

It is over three levels and offers spacious living rooms leading onto a beautiful pool deck, 5 generous bedroom suites, a TV room, study, library, 3 lounges and 5 outdoor decks all curated with style and in the pursuit of good living. From the kitchen looking out. And there is more: Garaging for 3 cars with direct lift access to the villa. Sea views from every window. A beautiful pool. The luxury property market in South Africa has been thriving over the past year, with the tough economic conditions and Covid-related financial stress apparently not affecting high-end buyers. And last year saw the country’s second and third-highest property sales ever, as well as the highest sale ever for a plot of land.

Story continues below Advertisment

READ OUR LATEST PROPERTY MAGAZINE HERE Meanwhile according to The Wealth Report, Knight Frank’s latest research report, which analyses prime price performance in 100 cities and second-home markets worldwide, prime prices in Dubai accelerated by 44% in 2021, sending the Emirate to the top of Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index 100 (PIRI 100). Wanting to find your dream home in Clifton? Click here