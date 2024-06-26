LOOK: ‘One-of-a-kind’ R80 million luxury penthouse at Johannesburg beach development

Johannesburg’s Munyaka development features a R80 million luxury penthouse apartment. The fully furnished 1,230m2 apartment has ultra luxurious fittings and furnishings as well as a bespoke art collection curated by Jason Machet from the Arctik Interior Design Studio.

It is one of two luxury penthouses in the prestige estate. Picture: Supplied

The apartment has six luxury en-suite bedrooms, with a double wall art gallery that leads to the master bedroom which offers a private lounge and walk-in wardrobe. Picture: Supplied

Other features of the apartment include: a private lift lobby, discreet butler’s suite and a 12-seater dining room for stately gatherings. Picture: Supplied

There is also a state-of-the-art 98-inch TV screen, a smaller dining area that caters for intimate family gatherings, billiard area, indoor/outdoor entertainer’s bar with a braai area, open air jacuzzi. Picture: Supplied

The open plan Italian kitchen is split into a display kitchen as well as discreet production area, and both are fitted with top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances. The kitchen also has a custom wine display cellar, while the glass chandeliers by local artist Steven Pikus provide focal points in the kitchen and foyer. They also offer private garage parking for five cars as well as storage space.

Picture: Supplied Munyaka development Munyaka, which means 'crystal' in Venda was first announced in 2020, and is Balwin’s third development in Waterfall City. The first phase of the development comprising just over 1,000 apartments was completed in early 2023.

When complete in 2033, the R10 billion development will comprise of over 5,000 lifestyle apartments. Munyaka will play host to one of the biggest crystal-clear lagoons in the southern hemisphere at a size of approximately 30,000m2, bringing Hollywood style beach living to Johannesburg. The development will offer residents amenities such as gym facilities, on-site concierge, cinema room, restaurants, meeting rooms, a swimming pool, a laundromat, wellness spa and water activities such as paddle boarding and canoeing.

The bulk of the apartments in the development that are not located around the lagoon are priced from R949,900 for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment to R2,199.900 for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom garden apartment. Steve Brookes, CEO of Balwin Properties said: “No detail has been spared in the construction of these two penthouses which are the epitome of luxury and innovation.” “The unique setting in Waterfall, overlooking the largest crystal lagoon in the southern hemisphere, has attracted strong interest from discerning international buyers from the United Arab Emirates and West Africa looking for a one-of-a-kind lifestyle apartment.”