LOOK: This Constantia home is R107 million — the most expensive on the market in Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs

Data compiled by Lightstone said that this area was a one of the most desired addresses in South Africa where property values have doubled over the last 10 years. "Properties above the R100 million mark are exceptional and few compare to House Zai," Francois Venter, luxury market specialist for Seeff Constantia said. "The modern home is the first in the Southern Suburbs which was designed by world-renowned Cape Town architect, Stefan Antoni from SAOTA."

The home covers 1407 square-metres and is on two acres of land with north-facing views of Constantiaberg. "It is characterised by clean lines and seamless flow to the outdoor entertainment areas, swimming pool and large, landscaped gardens," Seeff said. The house has six bedrooms including a main suite that is 140 square-metres.

House Zai also has two guest suites along with an additional guest apartment with a living area, kitchen, private entrance and garden, Seeff said. “The interior boasts a fully imported Bulthaup kitchen, Schüco windows and sliding doors, and double-glazed fenestration imported from Belgium,” Venter said. “The furniture and décor throughout is from Roche Bobois Edition Hero Collection and are also available for purchase, which is often the case with high-end buyers.”

Solar If you thought the potential home owners have to deal with load shedding, think again. Venter said that House Zai is fully self-sufficient. He noted that it has fully off the grid water and power technology (including a full solar installation), airtight security, and high-tech, but intuitive infrastructure for uninterrupted comfort and connectivity. "Additional features include high-speed fibre connectivity, Bang & Olufsen surround sound and a state-of-the-art home office with seating for up to six people, fully kitted out with custom-made fittings from SAOTA," the property group said.

Security The property group noted that the security measures that the house has include advanced alarm systems, biometric access, electric shutters to isolate the ground floor in an emergency, CCTV surveillance, and perimeter fencing. R253 million house in Mauritius In another first a six bedroom house was sold for R253 million in early March 2024. Pam Golding noted that the house is located on an island in Mauritius and was sold off plan. The figure it sold for was a record price for the property group.