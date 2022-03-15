LOOK: This R45m Sandton penthouse - with a butler’s suite - has to be the best option for a new home for tonight’s Powerball winner

Easy access to endless shopping, plus the best views in Joburg, this 27th floor penthouse, adjoining Nelson Mandela Square, in the heart of Sandton, is a worthy contender for a new home for tonight’s R68-million Powerball jackpot winner. This iconic property is at the top of the internationally acclaimed Michelangelo Hotel, the tallest building in Sandton, and "epitomises the very essence of class, elegance and sophistication”.

The agents selling this penthouse, Infinity Realty Group, describe it as having unrivalled elegance and class. A well-equipped and spacious kitchen. Decorated with the finest and most exclusive finishes, the home is “fit for an executive” - or a PowerBall jackpot winner for that matter. READ OUR LATEST PROPERTY MAGAZINE HERE

It has everything your heart could desire, including a walk-in closet and amazing entertainments areas. The sophisticated mansion is described as being “absolute in aspirational luxury and encompasses an elite luxury lifestyle that will be hard to find anywhere else with spectacular panoramic views from all rooms". SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE This pinnacle penthouse adjoins Nelson Mandela Square and offers three en-suite bedrooms and “encompasses an elite luxury lifestyle that will be hard to find anywhere else”.

Spectacular panoramic views from all rooms, with high ceilings, marble floors and a grand entrance hall with a staircase, is exactly the type of opulence a winner would expect from a new life. Views for ever from the entertainer's wrap-around balcony. The finishes throughout are opulent and luxurious. You will also find an extravagant lounge and dining area leading onto the modern bar, TV/family room that in turn leads on to the wrap-around entertainment terrace. The main bedroom features a study leading onto a covered terrace, and a spacious walk-in dresser.

An opulent wall-papered bathroom with a glitzy chandelier to finish it off. Sandton Convention Centre is accessible via bridge from the Michelangelo Towers. But before you get caught sleeping (or dreaming for that matter), don’t forget to go and buy your Powerball ticket to be in the running to win tonight!