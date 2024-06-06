Renovation 101: Avoid these mistakes when sprucing up your home

Remodelling your home can be an exciting, yet stressful experience. Every homeowner who has ever embarked on a renovation project understands the nagging fear: What if it all goes wrong? What happens if I make an expensive mistake?

Danielle Mathews, the co-owner of Reborn Renovations, a general contractor business, has given four costly mistakes to avoid throughout your makeover: Failing to obtain the necessary permits Many homeowners believe that simple renovations don't require permits, but this is a dangerous misconception. Neglecting to obtain the necessary licences can result in significant fines, and in some situations, you may be obliged to completely undo the work.

Underestimating the scope of work One of the most typical blunders is underestimating the magnitude of the project. Homeowners frequently ignore underlying problems such as structural flaws, obsolete electrical systems, and mould infestations. These unforeseen concerns can swiftly raise prices, with repairs costing anything from a few thousand rands to tens of thousands, depending on the severity.

Cutting corners on materials and labour Trying to save money by utilising low-quality products or hiring unregistered builders is a formula for catastrophe. Cheap materials may need to be replaced sooner, and poor workmanship can result in costly repairs down the road. Invest in high-quality materials and employ licensed professionals, even if it means paying a higher initial cost.

Neglecting to plan for contingencies Renovations rarely go as planned. Unexpected delays, material shortages, and other challenges can swiftly ruin your budget. Create a contingency fund of at least 10% to 20% of your entire budget to cover any unexpected expenses.