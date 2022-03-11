This R9.475 million home in La Lucia, Umhlanga, is a worthy contender for your Powerball winnings tonight

Tonight’s PowerBall stands at R120 million and any winner will want to have a world-class house to call home. Step in this star of the show: a La Lucia, KZN home with all the sparkle.

The estate agency selling the mansion - Hendra Estates -describes it as an “ultra modern, spacious and meticulously maintained masterpiece nestled in a quiet, access controlled road with 24/7 security in La Lucia”. You enter the R9.475 million home from a double-volume entrance with floor to ceiling windows. A unique feature is the Milky Way superimposed on the high ceiling surrounding a sky light.

READ THE LATEST PROPERTY MAGAZINE for free here The open-plan living area has ample natural light and the porcelain tiles, stainless steel balustrades and designer ceilings complement each other nicely.

Leading off the open-plan living space are expansive covered verandas. The magnificent kitchen for your chef to prepare a celebratory meal for you and all your guests after you win the PowerBall. The kitchen is both incredibly beautiful and practical. Caesar stone counter tops, high-end built-in cupboards, both a conventional and gas-stove top and a separate scullery complete this cooks’ playground. A stunning deck and a perfect pool in which to get cool. Whether you are cooking an intimate dinner for two or entertaining 50 guests this space will not disappoint, says the estate agent, Chris Perold.

There is also a guest bedroom overlooking the stunning pool area and a bathroom with a shower servicing the guest bedroom. Upstairs are five spacious bedrooms, a pyjama lounge, laundry and a prayer room. See more photos here. The bedrooms all have access to the wrap-around balcony with spectacular views.

The master bedroom is particularly impressive and has a walk-in closet with ample storage space for your clothing collection. The master bathroom is magnificent and allows you to enjoy views of the warm Indian Ocean whilst soaking in the bath tub or while you have a shower. The master bathroom with sea views. Completing the master bedroom is its own private Juliet balcony with wonderful sea views.