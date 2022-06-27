Selling your home? Here are 3 inexpensive ways to upgrade your bathroom and kitchen

Kitchens and bathrooms have long been known to be the most important rooms in a home when it comes to selling, with experts always advising that these areas be the first to be upgraded – if renovations are being made before listing a property. It is no wonder that kitchens and bathrooms sell homes when you consider that these tend to be some of the most expensive rooms to update.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, for those who do not have the budget to undertake an expensive remodel, RE/MAX of Southern Africa shares three tips on how to upgrade kitchens and bathrooms without breaking the bank: Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

1. Upgrade handles and faucets One quick and easy way to make a room feel more modern or to add character is to upgrade the cabinet handles. A variety of loose handles of all shapes, colours, and styles can be found at local hardware stores and can cost less than R15 each. Although these tend to be a little pricier to replace, a rusty or outdated tap can also make the whole room feel like it needs an upgrade. You could get away with spending around R1 000 to R3 000 to replace the faucet, which can create a whole new look and feel to the room.

Story continues below Advertisement

2. Paint the walls and/or cupboards Replacing kitchen cupboards or the bathroom cabinet can be costly. For a more affordable solution, purchase a high-grip primer and a high-quality paint designed for cabinets. Depending on the size of the room and how much you have to paint, you could spend R1 000 or more on paint and related supplies. A fresh coat of paint on the walls can also work wonders at updating the space – just make sure that the paint is moisture resistant.

Story continues below Advertisement

Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below

Story continues below Advertisement

3. Upgrade the lighting An outdated light fitting and inadequate lighting can make the room feel dark and dated. Replacing the light fixture is a simple and affordable way to brighten up the space. Installing LED light strips underneath overhead kitchen cupboards is also an easy way to modernise the room. For a quirky and affordable fitting, try shopping around at thrift stores or outdoor markets. Start the search for your next home here.