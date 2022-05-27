Sneak a peek inside this multi-million rand Harties home: Could it make your heart skip a beat?

The growing norm of remote working has seen a number of people ditching city living, or even their suburban spaces in their home provinces, to escape to other parts of South Africa for a better quality lifestyle. And if you are someone who has been thinking about doing this, you could consider moving to the Hartbeespoort Dam area in the North West province – and then snapping up this estate home that has recently been featured on IOL Property.

Jeanine Steyn, the Property Folks agent who is marketing this “exquisite family house” in a sole mandate, says it is built to perfection for a buyer who believes that they deserve only the best lifestyle, peace, and tranquillity after a hard day’s work. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

Situated in Estate d’Afrique, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is also the perfect retreat for a family that will appreciate its “spectacular views” of Hartbeespoort Dam and the Magaliesberg mountain range “while relaxing on the closed or open patio, with built in braai, overlooking a sparkling pool”. Outside, the property has a boma, park-like gardens, and a beautiful water feature, while inside one is greeted by a “charming stairwell”. “This multi-level family home consists of level garages for four cars, a workshop, storeroom, and huge separate room that can be utilised as a cinema room, man cave, or hobby room,” she says.

The R8.9 million property also offers a spacious, open-plan lounge with fire place, laundry chute from the top floor, and well-planned gourmet kitchen. Steyn adds: “Estate d’Afrique boasts a boat launch site, clubhouse, gym, and 24-hour security. Furthermore, it is only a 20-minute drive to Lanseria airport, and located on all the main routes to Gauteng, Pretoria, and Rustenburg.”

More information and photographs of this property, including whether it is still available, can be found here, while other properties in this area and around the country are listed here.