Sneak a peek inside this R90m home, and then buy it – with cash– if you win tonight’s PowerBall Plus

Durban – Camps Bay is one of South Africa’s most affluent suburbs, and with its location being one that most people dream of experiencing, it is little wonder that only an exclusive few get to enjoy life in one of the area’s luxurious homes. But this could all change for you today – if you buy a PowerBall Plus ticket and win.

If you are living overseas and the exchange rate is in your favour, you could also consider snapping up this beautiful property for the occasional retreat. The home offers incredible ocean and mountain views from all vantage points. Many people claim that they will buy a property if they were ever lucky enough to win the Lotto. So if one of the first things you would do after winning millions is upgrade your lifestyle and living standards with a home that even a Hollywood A-lister would dream of owning, then this eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom apartment in a luxurious seaside block in Camps Bay could be just what you are looking for. The apartment block is only a two-minute walk from the renowned Camps Bay Beach and the commercial Sunset Strip, “the jewel of the continent and the pinnacle of the African real estate market”, says Re/Max Living agent Justin Coetzee, who is marketing the property.

Read our latest Property360 magazine here The building comprises two luxurious units that span three floors and extend over 1200 square metres. There is even elevator access to all floors on which you will find “incredible living spaces”.

Beautiful and open living spaces are a grand feature of this property. The eight bedrooms are all en-suite – and the bathrooms are like those you would be accustomed to if you were a Kardashian or Elon Musk. The master suite, situated on the penthouse level, is 200 square metres in size. The master bedroom. The lavish master en-suite. Coetzee says there are guest amenities on each floor, lavish dining and entertainment areas, and an informal lounge and study. Plus, the expansive outdoor terraces boast two swimming pools, a sauna, a hot tub, and alfresco dining and barbecue areas. The outdoor terraces boast two swimming pools, a sauna, and a hot tub. “There is a wine cellar, concierge desk, state-of-the-art security, sound and lighting systems, and the most incredible ocean and mountain views from all vantage points. There are also terraced gardens and basement parking for 10 cars.”

If you are, however, not lucky enough to win the PowerBall Plus tonight to purchase this Camps Bay home, don’t forget there is also the PowerBall draw which has an estimated jackpot of R40 million. And if you search here for a property in that price range, you will definitely find what you are looking for. You could even buy a few properties to start an investment portfolio. The options – and dreams – are endless. IOL WEALTH