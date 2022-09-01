So you allow hybrid work in your business? Big deal, you’re probably still failing your staff

Before Covid, the traditional work routine was to go to the office. During Covid, it was work-from-home. And now, since Covid, it is a mixture of both. But new research reveals that many businesses do not actually know how to offer the best hybrid work spaces, or how to actually support their employees in the office.

In a recent report by JLL Global Benchmarking Services and JLL Global Research, titled Hybrid Work Decoded, 5 300 survey participants in 15 countries revealed some of the biggest challenges with hybrid work spaces, and businesses that allow it.

While most employers are now convinced that they must embrace hybrid work and provide real flexibility to their people, many are still unsure about how to best support their employees in the new working landscape. “They find it challenging to truly comprehend how work gets done and how the office needs to adjust to produce the right environment for their people to flourish. Although many people are already working in a hybrid way, the new ‘hybrid’ office is just emerging, with many organizations exploring new hybrid policies and spaces and learning from them. As a result, employers are now eager to compare where their recently adopted practices stand against new hybrid office benchmarks,” the report says. The research revealed the following four things:

1. There is a richer purpose to the office of the future than the one we initially anticipated Besides supporting collaboration and socialization, the office plays a key role in work-life separation and in establishing necessary healthy working routines. Quite naturally, each place of work is appreciated for its distinct attributes:

- The need for socializing and interactivity is clearly the prime driver for returning to the office. 79% of office workers consider the office as the best place to support downtime and interaction. - The office is also valued for its ability to provide access to the right set of technologies. 56% of employees find the technology in the office better than anywhere else. Office technology especially plays a key role in Asia Pacific. - Home working, on the other hand, scores highly on work-life balance, well-being and focused work.

“However, there is nothing ‘black and white’ in employees’ preferences and behaviours,” the report says. 28% of employees feel they can better focus on a task in the office.

24% consider their well-being is best supported in the office.

35% also go to the office to more effectively establish a separation between their private and professional lives. 2. Even though employees can choose between different places of work, they struggle to compartmentalize their weekly activities between the office and home Focused work remains the core of office workers’ reality, with 55% of total working time during the week spent on focused work.

“But, quite strikingly, half of this time is in the office, while the other half is at home, demonstrating the difficulty for office workers to fully rationalize their weekly schedule and dedicate their days in the office to pure collaboration and interaction.” 27% of working time is spent focusing on a task in the office.

24% of working time is spent focusing on a task at home.

Virtual collaboration happens in both places in almost the same proportions, the study found.

10% of working time is spent in hybrid meetings in the office.

11% of working time is spent in hybrid meetings in the office. “This difficulty in rationalizing working time to make the most of both home and office workplaces highlights a growing need for managerial support and piloting.” The report adds: “Another layer of complexity in the new hybrid world is the increasing number of hybrid meetings. Workers expect that 60% of their meetings will be hybrid in the future. The ability to have an effective meeting that includes actual and virtual participants is currently one of the biggest challenges. The new nature of meetings means that smaller rooms are required in the office along with improved technological provision and experience. Efficient and easy-to-use space-booking systems are becoming essential.”

3. The post-pandemic office must address the need for focused individual work Today, according to the survey participants, people still spend 51% of their time on focused work in the office, with concentrated individual work mostly undertaken at workstations but also in informal open-work points or dedicated focus rooms. “This surprising finding is universal for all geographies and industries. However, although many hybrid offices now tend to focus on collaboration, we believe that enabling focused and private work is also a very important part of boosting performance in the office.

“To make the journey to the office worthwhile, both collaborative and focused work needs to be facilitated.” The JLL report also questions whether employees have become less resilient to noise. “As individual work and virtual meetings keep a central place in the office routine, there is now a stronger expectation from employees in terms of workplace acoustics and access to a range of workspace options that suit their individual needs. These two features are in the top three under-delivered aspects of the office experience today.

“Acoustics is a growing issue: people complain about the lack of sound privacy and the difficulty to retreat to a quiet space during their day. They also point to excessive internal noise levels and the absence of workplace guidelines that would make work in open areas and on hot-desking workstations less disturbed and more respectful of individuals’ needs in terms of privacy and concentration.” Open-plan and hot-desking arrangements therefore require change management efforts. “While these types of work settings now tend to be more accepted by hybrid workers – as part of the new ‘win-win’ with the employer – they continue to raise questions about how they should be best used and how they might benefit from increased training, guidance and change management. The needs for privacy, confidentiality and concentration remain pivotal to many types of job and should be addressed more carefully,” JLL researchers say.

The survey revealed that hot-desking acceptance is higher among hybrid workers: 22% among remote hybrid.

20% among office hybrid.

10% among office residents.

16% among total population. 4. Hybrid workers are not properly supported in their new work style today JLL states that today’s new work style is an opportunity for the office to reinvent its promise in a context where many workers have returned to the same offices that they worked in pre-Covid, even though their working styles have changed considerably.

“Consequently, we are seeing a significant gap between their expectations and the workplace experience currently delivered to them.” The report says hybrid workers consistently rate their office experience at lower levels than the rest of the worker population – in other words, those working in a single place, exclusively at home or the office – and yet they still value their office. “More than others, they struggle with gaining access to the spaces they need, and they find the office noisy and stressful. Nonetheless, the office remains a safe haven and a place for collaboration and socialization.”

As a result, hybrid workers have high expectations of their employers. Despite enjoying huge flexibility, they have trouble in creating healthy routines and maintaining close relationships with their colleagues. JLL says they require dedicated emotional support, a working environment adapted to their needs, and technology solutions that enable work in the office to be carried out in the best conditions. “Well-being – whether mental, social or physical – is hard for them to achieve. More than others, hybrid workers regret the lack of choice in terms of wellness initiatives, the absence of clear and bold well-being policy, the lack of employer engagement in favour of a healthier lifestyle, and the low relevance of the available wellbeing initiatives.

“Not enough has been done by employers over the last two years to address the specific well-being needs of hybrid workers and their ‘anytime’ and ‘anywhere’ workstyle.” Hybrid workers are now calling for a reinvented Human Experience on-site, supported by new types of spaces and technologies – most of which are still insufficiently provided by employers. These include: Outdoor spaces, creative spaces, co-working spaces and learning spaces stand out as the most impactful but poorly provided spaces.

Brainstorming and project management tools are also perceived as very impactful but insufficiently provided. Conclusion

Survey results indicate that employers need to orchestrate the return to the office and support hybrid work in the long term by: Understanding your employees’ expectations and adjusting your approach continuously. “Explore their diversity, closely monitor them through regular – if not real-time - data collection and remain attentive to emerging trends.” Fine-tuning your office environment to provide a broad range of spaces and flexible services. “Employees need to be confident that they will have access to what they need when they return to the office.”