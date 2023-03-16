South Africa can change its future by reinventing its cities

In order for South Africa to thrive, we need to reinvent our cities. Creating districts and neighbourhoods that are exciting, inclusive, democratic and mixed-use that speak to youth culture and incentivise entrepreneurship. Cross-cultural and citizen collaboration is critical to this interchange so that communities can access cities, and are able to benefit, learn and contribute meaningfully.

The recently launched Young Urbanists South Africa Durban Chapter aims to re-inspire collective citizen engagement in 2023 for South Africa’s second largest coastal city. Through collaboration with key stakeholders like Urban Lime, the new chapter hopes to be able to work with various stakeholders of urban development in eThekwini. Jonny Friedman, CEO of Urban Lime, passionately believes that re-imagining our cities, precincts, neighbourhoods and buildings to create thriving and inspiring spaces for young South Africans to live and work is critical to the future of South Africa, its economy and its people.

Credited with the revitalisation of multiple districts at scale in both Cape Town and Durban, Urban Lime’s projects include the re-imagining of Bree Street, Church Square, Salt River and Florida Road, among many others. Urban Lime has become the largest private owner of commercial real estate in South Africa’s third-largest city, Durban. Working towards economic inclusion, Friedman is focused on connecting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) and catalytic large-scale district development in precincts like Florida Road, Rivertown and the CBD. “Durban is uniquely positioned to be the leading African city to help carry the economy and be the central space of new innovation, young black African entrepreneurship and the living example of the future African city,” said Friedman.

The future brings about a working collaboration between Urban Lime and Young Urbanist South Africa. In a bid to ensure continued inclusive growth of cities, Urban Lime and Young Urbanists have partnered up to advance advocacy of inclusive cities in the city of Cape Town and newly launched in the city of Durban. Amanda O Mathe, communications lead and one of Young Urbanist’s first Durban Chapter members shares Friedman’s sentiments. “Our cities are in dire need of inclusive spaces that cater for the varied generations we have. Young Urbanists exist to bring about the necessary conversation among all stakeholders, and we’re excited about the partnership with Urban Lime, one of the private sector catalytic developers. The organisation in the last 10 years revitalised spaces for SMMEs and the general public to experience Durban differently,” said O Mathe.

Though in recent times Durban has been marred by challenging events, the collaboration with Urban Lime and Young Urbanist will seek to catalyse, stimulate and reignite engaging conversation and development within eThekwini. "Young Urbanists has historically operated in Cape Town since being co-founded by Rashiq Fataar way back in 2013 and this is highly overdue to open our second chapter in Durban. "Cape Town and urbanist professionals can learn so much from Durban, and vice versa. If our cities can be transformed, they can be part of the many drivers to make our country more democratic, climate-friendly, safer and economically vibrant.

"We have an amazing, energetic team of Young Urbanists in our second largest coastal city and I am excited to see what they will achieve alongside strategic partnerships with Urban Lime and the local municipality. “One of the events we are indirectly involved with already is the first Open Streets Day on Florida Road that will see how we can reimagine our roads to be more climate-friendly, exciting, democratic and be used for much needed economic stimulation," O Mathe concluded. Young Urbanists South Africa believe the future is urban and youth-led. The non-profit aims to empower a young generation who want to reinvent spaces to respond to the many needs and challenges of the South African dream.

It further seeks to foster what it means to be an African city that is not only transformative, exciting and rooted to our past but also our future where we bring nature, people and safe spaces back to our cities. Urban Lime are pioneers when it comes to urban regeneration both domestically in South Africa and abroad. Led by Friedman and a dynamic team, the collective aims to instigate transformational, valuable and memorable places to live, play and work. Young Urbanists is a community interested and engaged in their city and its future. It connects people who have a passion for cities and advocate for positive change. If you’re passionate about sustainable urban development and would like to join the Durban Chapter of Young Urbanists, complete this form and a member of the team will get in touch.