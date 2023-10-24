South Africa needs 180,000 homes for its ‘new’ residents

The private sector has largely been responsible for the development of housing for South Africa’s growing population, but new data shows that fewer homes have been built by this sector over the past year. Considering private developers are heavily relied upon to meet the housing needs of the country’s residents, this decline could be a concern.

South Africa’s population grew by more than 10 million from 2011 to 2022, and during this period, an additional 3,3 million homes were constructed. New Stats SA data, however, reveals that only 18,270 new homes were constructed in the country between January and August this year, compared to 21,366 during the same period in 2022. In addition, 10,000 fewer building plans were passed from January to August 2023 compared to the same period last year, which shows that the number of new residential properties in the pipeline has also decreased. Following the release of the 2022 Census results this month, Seeff Property Group chairman Samuel Seeff, said the South African government would need to start being more serious about providing sufficient infrastructure to accommodate the country’s growing population.

“Infrastructure development in South Africa is not only a vital component for economic growth but a necessity to accommodate the country’s growing population...However, while the growth in housing is encouraging, much of this has come from the private sector – a fact that will likely continue to be the case.” Therefore, the decline in the number and value of buildings completed and building plans passed could be worrying. This is how many more homes South Africa needs To paint a picture of how many homes we need to ensure every person in the country lives in a formal dwelling, IOL has used the ‘completed buildings’ data for the January to August 2023 period and, using Census 2022 figures, compared it to the average growth in our population in an eight-month period. The average household size in the country is 3,3 people which will give an average indication of how many homes the country is short of. The average household size per province, however, varies.

SOUTH AFRICA Population growth from 2011 to 2022: 10,257,943

Average population growth per year: 1,026 million

Average population growth over eight months: 684,000 people

Homes needed (based on average household size of 3,5): 195,429

Residential properties built from January to August ’23: 18,270 Conclusion: South Africa is short of 177,159 formal homes.

WESTERN CAPE Population growth from 2011 to 2022: 1,610,285

Average population growth per year: 161,029

Average population growth over eight months: 107,353 people

Homes needed (based on average household size of 3,3): 32,531

Residential properties built from January to August ’23: 6,749 Conclusion: The Western Cape is short of 25,782 formal homes.

EASTERN CAPE Population growth from 2011 to 2022: 668,151

Average population growth per year: 66,815

Average population growth over eight months: 44,543 people

Homes needed (based on average household size of 3,9): 11,421

Residential properties built from January to August ’23: 1,064 Conclusion: The Eastern Cape is short of 10,357 formal homes. NORTHERN CAPE

Population growth from 2011 to 2022: 210,085

Average population growth per year: 21,009

Average population growth over eight months: 14,006 people

Homes needed (based on average household size of 4,1): 3,416

Residential properties built from January to August ’23: 45 Conclusion: The Northern Cape is short of 3,371 formal homes. FREE STATE Population growth from 2011 to 2022: 218,822

Average population growth per year: 21,882

Average population growth over eight months: 14,548 people

Homes needed (based on average household size of 3,5): 4,157

Residential properties built from January to August ’23: 212 Conclusion: The Free State is short of 3,945 formal homes.

KWAZULU-NATAL Population growth from 2011 to 2022: 2,156,607

Average population growth per year: 215,661

Average population growth over eight months: 143,774 people

Homes needed (based on average household size of 4,4): 32,676

Residential properties built from January to August ’23: 1,493 Conclusion: KwaZulu-Natal is short of 31,183 formal homes. NORTH WEST

Population growth from 2011 to 2022: 294,595

Average population growth per year: 29,460

Average population growth over eight months: 19,640 people

Homes needed (based on average household size of 3,3): 5,952

Residential properties built from January to August ’23: 968 Conclusion: The North West is short of 4,984 formal homes. GAUTENG Population growth from 2011 to 2022: 2,827,159

Average population growth per year: 282,716

Average population growth over eight months: 188,477 people

Homes needed (based on average household size of 2,8): 67,313

Residential properties built from January to August ’23: 6,718 Conclusion: Gauteng is short of 60,595 formal homes.

MPUMALANGA Population growth from 2011 to 2022: 1,103,385

Average population growth per year: 110,339

Average population growth over eight months: 73,559 people

Homes needed (based on average household size of 3,6): 20,433

Residential properties built from January to August ’23: 533 Conclusion: Mpumalanga is short of 19,900 formal homes. LIMPOPO