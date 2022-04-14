Take a step back in time, and into this beautiful medieval castle that is for sale in South Africa

Durban – Many people love castles, not just the architecture but the historic feelings and ideas they invoke. And if you are one of those people, and have R32 million to pay for a new property, then you could actually own and live in this 13-bedroom, 12-bathroom castle, on a rural farm, right here in South Africa.

Situated on a stunning mountain top, just 12 kilometres from Fouriesburg in the Free State, this property is built entirely of sandstone in medieval style. Access to the castle is either by road or air as it boasts its own private grassed 800m airstrip, says Christiaan Rudolph van der Merwe of Re/Max Coastal. The castle is situated on a stunning mountain top. The features of this property include a formal lounge and outdoor ’sundowner’ patio, barbecue deck offering 360-degree views, and a ‘grand terrace’ spanning 25m x 12m. The property offers a barbecue deck offering 360-degree views, and a grand terrace. “It offers spiral staircases – both indoor and outdoor – a cinema and entertainment room boasting a big screen, surround sound and ultra-comfortable armchairs for total relaxation, and a formal dining room that is complimented by a modern and spacious gourmet kitchen.

The cinema room. The gourmet kitchen. “There is also an outdoor courtyard which leads onto the library/study and then onto the bedroom courtyard.” An outdoor courtyard. Five of the bedrooms have en-suites with all the modern amenities, and the castle also has an intimate chapel. One of the five en-suite bedrooms. The intimate chapel is another endearing feature of the property. “Destiny Castle offers complete privacy, security, and tranquility, with luxurious and spacious accommodation. Each room offers exquisite views, under-floor heating, and all the modern conveniences expected at this level of comfort.”

The property is also suitable for cattle grazing, but is not, however, an agricultural enterprise, Van der Merwe says. “The property consists of rolling green hills, and offers views over the Maluti mountain, manicured lands, and pastures of its neighbouring farms.” Gorgeous views of rolling hills and neighbouring lands. There is an additional dwelling in a staff house located mid-way down the airstrip that consists of four en-suite rooms, a communal living area, and a larger one bedroom flat.

“This accommodation is ideally suited to staff as well as drivers, guides or pilots. Undercover parking for six vehicles is also available alongside the staff house.” Additional properties are part of this medieval package. Electricity to the property is supplied by Eskom, but there is also an adequately powerful 75kVa back-up generator. Van der Merwe explains that while clean, mountain water is pumped from a spring on the property, there is also a water storage facility of 15 000 litres on the farm.

Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below Meanwhile, Bestersvallei Farm, also on the property, is 761 hectares and lies in a lush valley bordering the Caledon River. Lucerne, wheat, soya and mielies are grown here, although lucerne is the dominant crop grown on 50ha. Approximately 7.4 tons of lucerne are produced per hectare.

“The farm also has capacity for 500 grazing stock.” But this is not all. Union House, an historical farmhouse located on the farm, is furnished in the traditional style to commemorate the signature of the Union of South Africa on its front lawn on May 31, 1910.This house was originally built in the 1870’s and boasts a proud history. An historical farmhouse located on the farm, is furnished in traditional style. “This gracious home is offered completely furnished with all fixtures and fittings, and includes wonderful Boer War personality oil paintings and exquisite antiques.”

Other buildings and infrastructure on the property include: Cedar House, being the home of the current owners. The family reserves living rights to this dwelling for immediate family only

Chestnut Cottage, a farm manager’s home

Workshop Cottage, a home for the manager’s second-in-charge

Gardener Cottage, a home for the gardener

Lucerne Cottage, a home for the lucerne sales person

Horseman Cottage, a home for two horse patrollers

Backpackers Facility, which is still under construction and will accommodate up to 16 people

Oak Cottage, a three-bedroom house for the farm operator. This includes a swimming pool and outbuildings

Faith, Hope, and Charity Cottages which are three rondawels with a separate communal kitchen and ablution for casual occupation

A 17m x 15m workshop

A 25m x 10m shed

A 60m x 20m shed The asking price for the entire estate is R32m, although variations will be considered as follows: Bestersvallei and Union House – R12m

Caledonpoort and Destiny Castle – R20m View more photographs of this property below and here