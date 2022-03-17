These attention-grabbing features will ensure your house gets sold quickly

When we put our home on the market we expect buyers to love it as much as we do. But the truth is that, to many of them, your property may be not be special at all – or not worth their money. Buying a home is a personal experience so buyers can be influenced by many different factors, says Jonathan Davies of Tyson Properties.

“For some, it’s simply the price. Does the price reflect what the home has to offer or, simply put, does the buyer see 100% of the value? “Take, say, a property with a tennis court. The avid tennis player will see the value. But someone who does not care for tennis will not appreciate the value, so there might not be a sale.” Although tastes and trends vary, Sandy Geffen of Sotheby’s International Realty South Africa, says what has not changed is how the appearance of a property can greatly influence the speed and final price achieved in a sale.

"There is a close correlation between the uniqueness of a property and the size of the potential buyer pool. This shrinks substantially the higher the property rates on the 'interesting' scale, and this can impact both return on investment and length of time needed to sell."

Most agents agree the state of kitchens and bathrooms is vital to the selling process. These areas can often make or break a sale. Modern kitchens and bathrooms Some buyers prefer ultra-modern kitchens and high gloss finishes, while others want timeless, neutral kitchens, estate agents say. French Provençal-style kitchens can be popular as they have a warm homely feel.

In terms of bathrooms, buyers like free-standing baths with spacious showers, with double showers being popular. Buyers also sometimes want clean, uncluttered spaces in the kitchen, with bright or natural colour accents, says Michael Levy of Jawitz Properties. “Bathrooms should be renovated or as new as possible, featuring large showers and raised cabinets.”

Marble or Caesarstone counters are often appealing, as are cupboards with no handles, in the kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms, agents say. Bathrooms must be roomy with enough space for his-and-hers built-in cupboards and dressing rooms, and fitted appliances need to be a known brand. Imported or local kitchen and bathroom finishes are acceptable, depending on the quality of workmanship. Some people prefer ranch-style kitchens while others want clean-lined contemporary ones, says Davies. Generally, younger buyers prefer more modern kitchens while, generally, there is more emphasis placed on quality kitchen countertops. Open-plan and airy living

Open-plan designs draw buyers and homes should let in a lot of natural sunlight, says Jawitz’s Eran Polon. Levy agrees: “Open plan is definitely popular. I find buyers often speaking about breaking down walls to open up a space, raising ceilings and wanting steel support beams.” Added value

Because entertainment is a major consideration for many buyers – particularly since the pandemic – entertainment spaces, modern bars, cinema rooms, wine cellars, and man caves are drawcards, says Polon. Insulation for sound and temperature is also important. Large covered patios are also often in demand, allowing people to have “lovely sitting areas with couches as well as a dining table”. Levy says buyers want good landscaping and off-street parking. Some buyers like bay windows as they give a room a sense of space.

Attention-grabbing features Unique features are also strong magnets for buyers, Davies says. “This may not always be visible. It could be solar power or a ‘green home’ feature, such as a borehole, solar power or insulation which reduces monthly expenditure.”

More visible attention grabbers often come in the form of Koi ponds or entrance water features. “Some newer developments are built with energy-saving in mind and have proven to be quite attractive to buyers.” Buyers want something that sets their home apart so details like bay windows and perfectly placed balconies can be attractive.

“We have seen some amazing features clinch deals in recent years, including hidden wine cellars, state-of-the-art smart-home automation systems, exquisite entertainment areas, and luxurious spa bathrooms,” says Grahame Diedericks of Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty. Finishes and features Jawitz agents say that buyers tend to prefer steel, porcelain, and stone finishes. In newer homes, high-gloss kitchens tend to have big porcelain tiles, or tiles that look like wood.

In today’s world, buyers often opt for simplicity and ease of use, so finishes that are easy to clean and durable are popular. But while Davies says finishes influence a home’s saleability, they have their limits in terms of price. “Even a beautifully finished home with all the bells and whistles is subject to a value or price. As nice as some of these homes can be, if it is overpriced it will not sell, no matter the finish. “Price and whether the price meets the perceived value is what drives buyers to purchase.”