These KZN homes cost the same, but give different bangs for your bucks

How much bang would you get for your buck if you had R5 million to spend on a home in KwaZulu-Natal? Well, how long is a piece of string?

In some areas you could get a free-standing, six-bedroom house while, in others, you would only get a two-bedroom apartment.

However, the apartment could have beautiful sea views and excellent surrounding amenities, while the big home and garden could see you having to invest in extra security, or maybe even putting up with some level of degradation in the area. Of course, you could find the perfect home with more bedrooms and a garden with everything else need in an area you love for the same amount or even less. It all depends on where you choose to buy your home, and what factors are important to you. To give you an idea of how much home you would get for R5m in different areas of KZN, IOL has taken a snapshot of a few homes for sale on of its property portal.

But, before you start jumping into looking at areas you may not have previously considered buying in, you should know that property value is a lot more complicated to ascertain, and does not just depend on how big or pretty a home is. Value is often also in the eye – or heart, of the beholder, so ultimately the value of a home depends on what one is willing to pay for it. If you have R5m though, and are open to buying a home in any part of KZN – thanks to the growth of remote working, these listings may give you some interesting insight.

Westville – R4.95m Picture: Rawson Property Group This double-storey six-bedroom, six-bathroom home has an erf size of 2 203 square-metres. It has en-suite bathrooms, two garages, a family TV room, and a reception room.

Marketed by Rawson Durban North, agent Trishka Maharaj says this “elegant, custom” home offers “unparalleled craftsmanship and exceptional amenities”. “This home design is truly remarkable inside and out. Features include oak cabinets, granite counter tops, crown moulding, custom windows provide plenty of natural lighting, gourmet kitchen that is great for entertaining, gorgeous master suite, den, and storage.” Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group

The home is also fully air-conditioned and has a large yard which is ideal for children. Umhlanga – R4.995m Picture: Wakefields

This two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment has a building size of 65 square-metres, two reception rooms, and two carports. Situated at the Pearl Sky in Umhlanga Central, Wakefields marketing agent Pity Gumede says it offers “spectacular side sea views”, as well as easy access to the parking area and Pears Mall. “The complex has a resort-type swimming pool area and in-room dining service is available. The Pearls Mall offers a gym, spa, a range of restaurants, coffee shops, pharmacy and convenient stores.

Picture: Wakefields Picture: Wakefields Picture: Wakefields Picture: Wakefields “It takes one lift to land you 50 metres from the beginning of the Umhlanga Promenade and beach front, and you are 200 metres away from the vibrant Umhlanga Village.”

Morningside – R4.95m Picture: RE/MAX Address This four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home is described by RE/MAX Address’s marketing agent Warren Foord as “absolute class”. It is a double-story home that is “really something to be admire.”

It is move-in ready and offers four good-size bedrooms, a main bedroom with a large walk-in closet and full marbled his-and-hers main en-suite bathrooms. All four bedrooms have their own en-suite bathrooms with their “own unique style”. “The upstairs landing also boasts a large pyjama lounge. The stunning open-plan Caesorstone kitchen is complimented by the dining room, which is perfect for the extended family. It offers great spaces, with a large centre island and scullery.” Picture: RE/MAX Address Picture: RE/MAX Address Picture: RE/MAX Address Picture: RE/MAX Address

Glass-stacked doors open out to the covered entertainment area with additional living rooms, and braai area. Bluff – R4.9m Picture: Acutts

This large property boasts eight-bedroom and can be used as a primary residence, an upmarket B&B, holiday home, or even split into two large units, says Acutts marketing agent Ronel Janks. “With the Indian Ocean as your palette, any one of these choices will work.” Picture: Acutts Picture: Acutts Picture: Acutts Picture: Acutts

The property is situated on a leafy 2012 square-metres and includes all furniture. It also offers extra space to build. It has seven bathrooms, two garages, three reception rooms, and a study Sydenham – R5.495m Picture: Rawson Property Group

This “spectacular and exclusive” home in the family-friendly suburb of Asherville is within walking distance to Masjid e Noor, says Rawson Properties Sumaya Ganie. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and is situated on a serene, safe, and secure road with 24/7 security. “With two palatial, spacious granny cottages with drive-in access straight to your door, this house offers privacy that is second-to-none The three dwelling home boasts luxury and opulence that will dazzle you. With gleaming floors, and high ceilings, living areas that are expansive, top of the range fixtures, fittings, and appliances, and air-conditioning throughout, this property is an entertainer's dream.” It also offers an entrance hall and large lounge with custom-made lounge suite that is included in the sale and comfortably be used as a formal lounge next to the children's TV room and a Namaaz room.

Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group Picture: Rawson Property Group She says a separate dining area with a custom, made-to-fit eight-seater dining table is also included in the sale. Underberg – R4.995m

Picture: Acutts With an erf size of 640 000 square-metres, this small holding in Underberg offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms, a garage, and carport. It also offers staff accommodation, says marketing agent Kathy Abbett.

Picture: Acutts Picture: Acutts Picture: Acutts Picture: Acutts Photographs show the property to have vast open areas, lawns, and viewpoints, as well as a spacious, wooden farm-style interior. Eshowe – R4.8m

Picture: Jawitz Properties This property is actually a well-established, eight-bedroom B&B that is 3-star rated. Situated in Eshowe, in the heart of Zululand, Romona Reddy of Jawitz Properties says it has a mature, lush garden that offers peace and tranquillity. The establishment attracts local and international tourists. The main house comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large fully-fitted kitchen with pantry and laundry area, and a spacious and private lounge and dining room.

“This area is currently occupied by the owners of the property, however potential buyers have the option to convert the main house into additional B&B rooms to increase occupancy. The entrance of the main house offers a reception which leads directly into the guest dining room and bar area.” Picture: Jawitz Properties Picture: Jawitz Properties Picture: Jawitz Properties Picture: Jawitz Properties Residents and guests can enjoy the “beautiful views” from this area which leads onto a patio, lapa with braai area, and swimming pool.

Margate – R4.9m Picture: Just Property Group Situated in the south coast town of Uvongo, Margate, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located in a building with an erf size of 6 958 square-metres. The home itself measures 167 square-metres and is marketed by Henry and Lana Palk of the Just Property Group.

Situated in the south coast town of Uvongo, Margate, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located in a building with an erf size of 6 958 square-metres. The home itself measures 167 square-metres and is marketed by Henry and Lana Palk of the Just Property Group.

The building has three reception rooms and a swimming pool.