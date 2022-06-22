This is what a R50m home in Camps Bay looks like – you can thank us for the sneak peek later

Cape Town is home to many of the country’s most exclusive suburbs and expensive homes, but the closest most of us will get to see one is through online listings. Not even winning all of tonight’s National Lottery jackpots – which are estimated at R23 million – would get the majority of South Africans even close to being able to afford a mansion like this.

Featured in Episode 1 of BBC Lifestyle’s ‘Listing Cape Town’ series, and marketed by Saadiq Effendi of Lionlead Real Estate, this “elegant, luxurious home celebrates the natural elements with perfect balance and symmetry”.

It offers five bedrooms; 5.5 bathrooms; three reception rooms; three garages; and three additional parkings, and is on the market for R49.995m. It also has a gym, pool, three store rooms, a JoJo tank, and a jacuzzi.

Located in Hely Hutchinson Avenue in Camps Bay, the property is situated on the face of the 12 Apostles mountain range, which allows one to indulge in the panoramic views of the ocean and mountains. The ground floor consists of a studio apartment, two store rooms, and garage – that have direct access to the house with a staircase, and the second floor “welcomes you into an expansive, dream living and massive entertainment terrace”. “The terrace creates a warm ambiance with its natural wooden finishes, perfect for outdoor entertainment, maximising the mountain views. This flows effortlessly through to the lounge and kitchen completed with Rhodesian leather granite finishes,” Effendi says.

This floor also comprises a formal lounge, informal lounge, study, and braai/versatile room.

On the third and fourth floors you will find four en-suite bedrooms, a pyjama lounge, and the main bedroom which is complemented with high ceilings and a wrap-around glass pane that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and mountains. “The fourth floor also has an indoor gym, outdoor shower, and jacuzzi perfect for relaxation whilst enjoying the sunset.” To look for your own millionaire home, or to find one more within your budget, start your search here.