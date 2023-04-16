This is what Clifton’s R160m Pentagon looks like inside – and out

If you have ever wondered what Cape Town’s most popular and requested rental villa looks like, or what a statement home in the exclusive Nettleton Road consists of, you need not wonder any longer. Nettleton Road is ranked as South Africa’s most expensive and exclusive street, and this five-bedroom house is up for sale with a price tag of R160 million.

It can either be used as a residential home or kept as a rental villa that is already generating substantial income. The property, which was designed by Stefan Antoni and Greg Truen of award-winning architectural firm, SAOTA, is listed on the IOL Property portal by three estate agencies.

One of the marketing agents, James Carney of Tyson Properties, explains that the home is built over four double-volume levels and consists of five spacious bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom and front-facing balconies. “On the entertainment level, this home is unmatched by any other home in South Africa. This level features eight-metre high ceilings and entertainment areas on both the front and the back end... “The front patio has a 16-metre heated infinity pool which is suspended by cantilevered beams. On the back end of this level, you will find a private zen garden with water features and direct access onto Lions Head.”

This level is also home to the Assirelli-designed kitchen that is fitted with integrated Miele appliances and black granite counter-tops. Additional features of this home include a private cinema and an air-conditioned studio gym.

“This property is kitted out with an Intellibus Home Automation System which powers the motorised electric blinds and lighting. Behind the scenes there is a studio bedroom on the ground floor (designed for private security to live on site), a two-bedroom staff apartment, and a 80KvA generator that powers all 1381 square meters of this contemporary home,” Carney says. Simony Santos of The Agency Property Group adds that each level of the home is accessible by a private glass elevator. Furthermore, it has a four-car garage and ample off-street parking. Picture: Hamiltons Property Portfolio

As it is situated high above the cityscape, Colin Cloete of Hamiltons Property Portfolio, says The Pentagon enjoys “unobstructed, panoramic views of Clifton's four famous beaches and the expanse of the Atlantic Ocean”. Picture: Hamiltons Property Portfolio He says the home also has two lounge areas, a state-of-the-art security system with CCTV surveillance, and heating throughout.

