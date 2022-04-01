This week’s digital property magazine is out now: Read it here for free

With pandemic lifestyle changes still in play and interest rates starting to rise, property owners – from office landlords to home owners, can be forgiven for feeling a little unsettled as they prepare for the months ahead. And so too can aspiring buyers and investors.

Office property owners may have to start thinking out of the box if they want to tackle the current vacancy rates as a result of remote and hybrid working, while home owners – if they are not already doing so, will need to alter their short- and medium-term household budgets to factor in the hikes in their home loan repayments.

New and current buy-to-let investors, as well as home sellers, will also find some useful expert responses to questions they may have in our Q&A section on page 4.

For those on the hunt for a new home, you can see some of the latest properties to come onto the sales market in the magazine, or start your online search here.