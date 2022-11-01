Trevor Noah lists his Manhattan penthouse for R235m after years of renovations

From the streets of Soweto, South African comedian Trevor Noah made it big in New York as the host of The Daily Show, eventually moving from renting a home to buying a mid-rise penthouse a mere five-minute walk away from his offices.

But as he prepares to leave the show behind in December, so too is he saying goodbye to his Hell’s Kitchen condo – for a cool $12.95m (R234.9m). Noah purchased the home, located in the Stella Tower complex, in 2017 for just under $10.2m (R185.2m). It is situated in the Hell’s Kitchen area, a “beloved neighbourhood with a little grit”, as described by listing agent Nick Gavin of Compass Real Estate.

Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below “In Hell’s Kitchen what you see is what you get—and that’s great dining, affordable apartments, and a low-key vibe. Even as luxury high-rises dot the complexion of this classic neighbourhood, Hell’s Kitchen maintains its no-frills attitude with ease.”

The property that was listed for sale yesterday, does not look the same as it did when it was purchased almost six years ago, as Noah gutted the 334 square-metre unit and completely overhauled it, reconfiguring the layout. According to the Wall Street Journal, he turned the upper-floor primary bedroom suite, which had a large terrace, into the main living area, so that guests would have access to the outdoors. The lower-floor living room area became the bedroom floor. Picture: Compass Real Estate In the property’s marketing material, Gavin describes Penthouse A as one that is “impeccably designed with sprawling city views”.

“The product of a multi-year renovation, this stunning residence boasts grandly proportioned living spaces, soaring ceilings and a 1 000 square foot (92.9 square-metre) terrace with two unobstructed exposures and plunge pool. On the 17th and 18th floor, with no adjacent buildings of that height, this three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom duplex residence offers a seclusion and grandeur rarely found in Manhattan real estate, and is undoubtedly the premier residence in the building.” Picture: Compass Real Estate Picture: Compass Real Estate Picture: Compass Real Estate The building, which was constructed in 1927 by Art Deco architect Ralph Walker as the New York Telephone Building, Stella Tower (named for the late architect’s wife), was converted to luxury residences in 2014.

“Penthouse A is the crown achievement of this restoration. With a complete redesign of the residence’s layout, this is a home that lives up to the building’s 100 year old pedigree and defines a new standard for modern, and private, penthouse living. Picture: Compass Real Estate “From the main entry gallery, a floating staircase leads to the upper floor, where 15’ ceilings and floor-to-ceiling casement windows bathe the public spaces with all-day light. Every detail of the home is intentional, from the custom French Oak flooring by Arbony throughout to the cast metal archways providing structure and flow between each room. Beginning with the sun lounge, which features open eastern and southern exposures and sublime skyline views, the public spaces are smartly designed for leisure and entertainment.”

Picture: Compass Real Estate Picture: Compass Real Estate Picture: Compass Real Estate Out the double french doors is a landscaped terrace with a custom teak pergola and plunge pool, and dramatic views to the south, east and west, he adds. “A black granite wet bar with multiple fridges and ample counter space, and room for a large dining table make it a perfect spot for outdoor dining. The heated plunge pool, along with built-in speakers and heaters, allows for year-round enjoyment of the terrace.” Gavin says the “sun-drenched” lounge leads directly to the great room through the first of four custom archways.

“Sweeping southern views grace this significant entertaining space, which also features a grigio carnico marble gas fireplace and another door to the terrace. Throughout the public spaces, large walls of different textures and materials create an excellent canvas for any art collection; their various finishes and upholsteries, including Jerry Pair suede leather and Kamp Studios hand plastering, add dimension and warmth to the rooms.” In addition, the kitchen and dining room are separated by three more archways, affording both a separation of space but also a flow of continuity in the home. The dining area comfortably seats twelve, while the custom chef’s kitchen features an open layout and pristine finishes. These include polished marble slab countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Wolf range and induction stove top (plus pasta spout), two Gaggenau dishwashers, steam oven and microwave, Amuneal and Waterworks fixtures, and a walk-in pantry.

Picture: Compass Real Estate The north wall of the kitchen is set up as a bar, with a Sub-Zero wine refrigerator featuring a built-in four-spigot tap, additional space for mixology, and more storage. “Southern exposures in the kitchen and dining room give both city and direct river views with supple all-day light. Finally, a black Fior di Bosco marble powder room, with hand-applied Callidus Guild plaster walls, and a lofted office space accessible by cast-iron ladder round out the floor.”

He says the lower floor is a sanctuary comprising three full bedroom suites, one currently configured as a state-of-the-art home theatre. Picture: Compass Real Estate “The principal suite is a haven of luxury featuring a private foyer, a hand-rubbed cortina leather wall, Kamp Studios lime washed walls, dual dressing rooms – one of which is windowed – and additional built-ins with automatic lighting.

“The windowed principal bath, overlooking the city and Hudson River, has a Mr Steam shower, separate soaking tub, dual Calacatta Vagli slab marble vanities with Waterworks fixtures, and radiant heated limestone floors.” Picture: Compass Real Estate Picture: Compass Real Estate Picture: Compass Real Estate Both additional bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms and sizable closets.