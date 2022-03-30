Vuyiswa Ramokgopa resigns as SAIBPP CEO after a successful tenure

The SA Institute of Black Property Professional’s CEO, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa has resigned to further her academic studies and pursue her business interests, the SAIBPP said this morning. Vuyiswa joined SAIBPP in 2015 and during her tenure played a critical role in the overall growth and expansion of the organisation.

Story continues below Advertisment

“She has led the organisation with passion, vision and integrity during her seven years of service and has been an outstanding ambassador for the organisation and the industry.” During her time as CEO, the organisation achieved many significant accomplishments including:

READ THE LATEST PROPERTY MAGAZINE HERE * Launching the SAIBPP bursary fund and raising in excess of R8m in funding;

Story continues below Advertisment

* Establishing the SAIBPP student chapters at WITS, UJ, UP and UL as well as the SAIBPP Young Professionals Forum and Women’s Forum; * Growing membership by c. 220%; * Re-developing the SAIBPP brand with a fresh website, launching and growing the social media platforms and securing coverage in all major media publications;

Story continues below Advertisment

* Developing SAIBPP Enterprise Development and Market Access Programme: SAIBPP Connect; * Leading the digitisation of SAIBPP through the creation of our online community portal SAIBPP Connect (GlueUp); * Improving internal controls and governance;

Story continues below Advertisment

* Contributing to the revised Property Management Empowerment Policy which was signed in 2018; * Successfully lobbying for Management Control to become a priority pillar in the revised Property Sector Charter Codes and inputting to the overall revised property sector codes; VUYISWA RAMOKGOPA - our cover story during hard lock down. Read the mag below

* Co-authoring the Property Practitioners Regulations; * Contributing to the Final Report of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform- May 2019; * Launching SAIBPPs research committee and producing the Property Sector Inclusion Index (to be released officially in July 2022)

“Under her leadership, SAIBPP has grown to become an influential organisation, impacting national policy and legislation and consistently being at the forefront of driving transformation in the property sector,” the SAIBPP Board said this morning. The process of reviewing the overall resource requirements of the organisation and recruiting new team members is currently underway. Ramokgopa will remain a member of the board and continue to support the team in a non-executive capacity during the transition period.

“We would like to convey our gratitude to Vuyiswa for her outstanding contribution to the organisation and we wish her well with her studies and her business ventures.” * IOL Property360 would also like to thank Ramokgopa for her great contribution to transformation within the sector. Property editor Vivian Warby said Ramokgopa was always available to forward the just cause. “One of my top priorities as a property editor was to change the face of property to make it inclusive and transformed. “Ramokgopa jumped on board when I discussed my vision, and made herself available on weekends and after hours to contribute to topics we were covering, and she was one of those leaders who did everything to allow the more junior members at SAIBPP shine. A great leader, and a great female leader. We wish Ramokgopa well.”