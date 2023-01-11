WATCH, LOOK: Harry and Meghan’s Netflix ‘home’ on the market for R570m

The Montecito mansion, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filmed much of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, is on the market for $33.5 million (R569.6m). Fit for royalty, the Mediterranean-style, six-bedroom home includes ocean and mountain views, multiple terraces, and a regal great room with chandelier and arched windows – where Meghan was extensively filmed for the show’s interviews.

The home was built in 2006 and measures 1 263 square-metres. The mansion’s exterior includes two acres of lush grounds with romantic walkways and year-round flowers, soaring palm trees and accent vines, a vegetable garden, citrus orchards, and even a chicken coop for fresh eggs.

Some of the grounds. Picture: Jim Bartsch Pathway. Picture: Jim Bartsch Terrace with ocean view. Picture: Jim Bartsch Chicken coups. Picture: Jim Bartsch Garden beds and fruit trees. Picture: Jim Bartsch Other amenities include a pool, hot tub, bar, gym, game room, and a theatre. Exercise room. Picture: Jim Bartsch Family room. Picture: Jim Bartsch Recreational room. Picture: Jim Bartsch Theatre. Picture: Jim Bartsch There is also a picturesque guest house perfect for any king or royal relative who might drop by for the beautiful Southern California weather.

Guesthouse and garages. Picture: Jim Bartsch Guesthouse. Picture: Jim Bartsch The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito in 2020 and lived there for a few months in Tyler Perry’s home before buying their own $14.7m (R249.9m) mansion. The six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries follows the couple from the early days of their courtship to their well-publicised resignation from the royal family and move from England, and is setting television viewership records.

