WATCH, LOOK: Harry and Meghan’s R570m Netflix ‘home’ for sale

The Montecito mansion, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filmed much of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, is on the market for $33.5 million (R569.6m).
Fit for royalty, the Mediterranean-style, six-bedroom home includes ocean and mountain views, multiple terraces, and a regal great room with chandelier and arched windows – where Meghan was extensively filmed for the show’s interviews.
The home was built in 2006 and measures 1 263 square-metres.
The mansion’s exterior includes two acres of lush grounds with romantic walkways and year-round flowers, soaring palm trees and accent vines, a vegetable garden, citrus orchards, and even a chicken coop for fresh eggs.
Other amenities include a pool, hot tub, bar, gym, game room, and a theatre.
There is also a picturesque guest house perfect for any king or royal relative who might drop by for the beautiful Southern California weather.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to Montecito in 2020 and lived there for a few months in Tyler Perry’s home before buying their own $14.7m (R249.9m) mansion.
The six-part Harry & Meghan docuseries follows the couple from the early days of their courtship to their well-publicised resignation from the royal family and move from England, and is setting television viewership records.
Montecito has long been a favourite escape for the wealthy, including John and Jacqueline Kennedy’s in 1953, and is increasingly drawing Hollywood types such as Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ariana Grande.
The home is listed with Ryan Malmsten of Santa Barbara Brokers. Article courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com
IOL BUSINESS