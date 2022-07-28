WATCH: Saudi Arabia unveils design of futuristic mirror city - 500m high

Story continues below Advertisement

The 500m high skyscraper will have a mirrored facade, intelligent solutions like climate control, and be designed to protect and enhance nature. It will house offices, schools, different suburbs, and communities, and negate the need for vehicles.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has unveiled the design of 'THE LINE', a city to promote a green lifestyle confronting environmental crises. The city – designed to be 200m wide, 170km long, and 500m above sea level – is a civilisational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature, he told the Saudi Press Agency. The design embodies how urban communities will be in the future free from roads, cars, and emissions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Residents will have access to all facilities within a five-minute walk, in addition to a high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes, according to the design. It will run on 100% renewable energy, put nature ahead of development, and contribute to preserving 95% of the land, the design showed.

THE LINE will eventually accommodate nine million residents and will be built on a footprint of 34 square kilometres. At present, project teams from more than 10 countries have participated in the construction of the project, the Saudi Crown Prince told Xinhua. He welcomed excellent international enterprises and companies to participate in the construction of THE LINE in the future to make the design a reality.

