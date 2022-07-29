WATCH: Take a tour of this opulent R60m home in Llandudno

This stunning home is one of sheer Hollywood style and glamour, spanning over five floors and offering breath-taking ocean and mountain vista views.

Its floor-to-ceiling windows frame the “wonderful view”, allowing the light to “stream through this gorgeous villa”, states the marketing agent Margie Mackenzie of Cape Waterfront Estates. “Offering exceptional entertainment and generous accommodation on every level, this home allows both privacy and space for friends, guests, and family. The sensational open plan, double volume, galleried reception area leads to a spacious dining area and contemporary gourmet kitchen complete with Smeg appliances.”

Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below The seven-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom property – which is listed on IOL Property – also offers a “superb” sunbathing deck with a jacuzzi and built-in braai. The “extremely chic” bedrooms, some of which are en-suite, are located over various floors and have superb ocean view terraces.

“The private two-bedroom split-level apartment with kitchenette and separate entrance also has a private terrace,” Mackenzie says, adding that there is a “wonderful chill out ground floor entertainment space with private home cinema and cocktail bar leading to the pool, sunbathing terrace, and gardens below”. “With parking for 10 cars, this is an exceptional home for those wishing to entertain, work from home, or needing space for extended family.” The home, which is also fitted with opulent finishes, has air-conditioning, heating, and a state-of-the art sound system. In addition, there is an elevator, garaging for five vehicles, and off-street parking for another five.

