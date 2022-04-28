WATCH: The Gold Coast home where Johnny Depp lost his fingertip is still up for sale

If you’ve been glued to the defamation case of actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, you’ve no doubt heard the blow-for-blow account in which Depp alleges his finger was severed by a flying Vodka bottle hurled at him by his then-wife. Now, the Australian home they rented in 2015, and in which their two pooches, Pistol and Boo - brought illegally into the country - were under house arrest, is back up for sale.

Story continues below Advertisment

This time round, the Depp-Heard connection is a top selling point. The couple rented the property while Depp was on the Gold Coast in 2015 filming Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Story continues below Advertisment

WATCH: INSIDE THE MEGA MANSION Former Hollywood power couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who also had a bitter divorce, stayed there as well.

Story continues below Advertisment

Guests out of hell, Depp and Heard, from court hearings, seem to have left the place in chaos, with a big chip on a marble top, parts of the wall missing and writing in blood on the walls. This all happened when Heard allegedly threw not one, but two vodka bottles at Depp, the final one allegedly chopping the tip of his finger. The tip was later found by the butler in a scrunched-up tissue. Depp, showing his mangled finger, told the court that "blood was pouring out... I went into some sort of... I don't know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest that I've ever been. Nothing made sense."

Story continues below Advertisment

It was a last straw for Depp, he says, and in this state, he began writing on the walls in his own blood “little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that she had told me, lies that I had caught her in". The house has obviously been fixed and looks pristine in marketing material. Depp claims he was defamed when Heard wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. He is suing her for $50 million and she has countersued.

Agency Amir Prestige has the mega-mansion for sale on their website, and describes the 18ha Gold Coast oasis as being “revered as one of Australia’s most luxurious estates”. It is believed to be going for AUS$40 million (R451,9m), although the website has it listed as POA. Known as Diamond Head, it “represents a coveted way of life available only to an elite few”. The massive home is secluded, “boasting never-to-be-built-out river, skyline and hinterland vistas”.

In the far background the bar where Depp and Heard got into an alleged violent confrontation. A close up of the bar. The marble was chipped and walls damaged. Diamond Head is owned by motorbike racing legend Mick Doohan, a five-times consecutive 500cc motorcycle World Champion in the 90s. Doohan’s overseas interest and business, says the property agency, means he is spending more time out of Australia, “which is the reason behind the sale of the estate”.

Through the defamation trial, viewers are being given a ghastly glimpse in to what actually went on behind the mansion’s closed doors, including obscene texts, violent fights, mental illness, addiction, drugs and alcohol use. Even in paradise, it seems, there is the hell of toxic relationships and failed love choices. The place, however, has so much to offer, and would be an idyllic spot for the right couple to enjoy. Described in marketing material as a magnificent river-front estate, it also hosts the ultimate indulgence – a 500-squared-metre man cave with a fully equipped bar.

“You’ll also love the 20m wet-edge pool, as well as a large shed with four offices. Outside, make the most of the 400 squared-metred concrete landing area, ideal for cars, jet skis, boats and/or a helicopter. “Or, familiarise yourself with your surrounds via the custom go-kart track – a fun way to get acquainted with the estate that also offers a two-bed caretakers cottage and a three-bed, two-bath guest house.” The mega mansion has its own helipad.

The house, in total, boasts 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, eight garages, secure parking, a gym, a rumpus room (for playing games), a study, a workshop, a tennis court, amongst others. An alfresco area with 20m wet-edge pool and entertaining pavilion with teppanyaki grill and bathroom. Looking for your own mega mansion in South Africa, your search starts here

* Are you in a toxic marriage? Consider getting help by contacting Famsa (Family and Marriage Society of SA) during office hours on 021 447 7951. READ OUR LATEST HOME IMPROVER MAG HERE