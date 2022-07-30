WATCH: Van life is possible – and safe – in beautiful SA

Michael and Acacia Monk moved out of their Durban apartment just over a year ago, and hit the road in their then-vehicle, a Suzuki Jimny. They packed only what they needed, which included a very simple camping set, and travelled across the country for eight months.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Those were some of the craziest adventures,” they say in a joint response. “We found ourselves camping in snow, gale-force winds, or days of rain which we were not equipped for. We found it tricky to keep up with work in these conditions.”

A dream turned into reality The couple always had the desire to purchase a van to fulfil their lifestyle as digital nomads, and when they finally saved enough money, they bought an empty cargo van which they spent two months converting. This included everything from installing windows to wood work – all without any prior knowledge or experience. The van, named Yeti, even has its own Instagram page – that is how proud the couple is of their abode and life.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our van has all the comforts of home with electricity, running water, a full-size double bed, a kitchen, and work station. This allows us the comfort to sustain life on the road full time. We have been in the van for about five months and don't plan on stopping any time soon.” The roads they’ve travelled The Monks have travelled through the Western and Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal, but a stand-out highlight so far has been Cederberg where they spent one month in convoy with other van lifer friends.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The camp sites are remote yet still accessible with our 2x4. The area has epic hiking trails, climbing/bouldering sites, caves to explore, ancient paintings, and West Coast beach camping. We road tripped Route 62, stopping at all the highlights and some of our favourite camp sites,” they say. In the Eastern Cape, the couple road tripped around the border searching for quirky, off-the-beaten-track Airbnbs. The Transkei is one of their favourite places and they have camped at more than 15 sites on the Garden Route. “We love the coastal towns, the nature reserves, the beaches, and surfing opportunities around every corner.”

Story continues below Advertisement

In KZN their journey has taken them to the South Coast, Midlands, Underberg, and Drakensberg, where they found themselves camping in snow the day before diving in Sodwana Bay. “We often find ourselves off-road on gravel, and without a 4x4 this can sometimes be stressful. But we have never had any issues with the van. Our van looks pretty simple/stealth from the exterior to draw less attention when driving through towns, and we always close our curtains.” How safe is van life in SA?

Many South Africans comment that they would love to live a van life travelling our beautiful country, but believe that it is not safe for them to do so. Overseas this lifestyle is possible, but not here, they say. So how safe have Michael and Acacia been so far? “Sometimes when it rains our van doesn't lock, but we have not had any issues. We always book into camp sites, most of which have security. Often we are the only campers, in very remote locations, and in such cases we feel very safe. “If we feel uncomfortable at a camp we make sure to lock up before dark and generally leave the next morning.”

The couple does not believe that van life in South Africa is difficult or even impossible for safety and security reasons, but more due to the fact that wild camping – parking off anywhere outside of a camp site, is illegal. They therefore always book into camp sites while many van lifers overseas have access to more land and can camp for free. “Van life is as possible in South Africa as it is overseas, it's just different. Here we book into camp sites which have security, ablutions, and sometimes laundry facilities. Camp sites are generally located in the best places, such as on beachfronts or around dams that offer incredible mountain views.” They find camp sites on their routes using an app called IOverlander or by searching on Google. They also do not plan too far in advance.

“We love the flexibility of being able to stay somewhere longer if we are enjoying it and often find ourselves phoning camp sites while driving to them. However, research is often done well in advance so we have a rough idea of where we are going.” What inspirational words can you share for wannabe van lifers? “Van life is a very rewarding lifestyle. It teaches you to live slowly and simply. You will realise how little you actually need to be happy,” they say.

“In our case, we feel safer in camp sites out in the middle of nowhere, or even alongside double-story houses, than we did in our flat in Durban, with alarms constantly going off, dogs barking, and loud cars driving past 24/7, all of which cause cloudy heads. “Van life allows you to get outdoors and enjoy nature as well as the people around you. South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries with so much diversity; you need to get out and start to experience it.” Regrets and rewards

The only thing the Monks regret is that they did not start living this lifestyle much sooner. Oh, and Michael would personally love an oven in the next van-build. Among the many rewards is that they have realised the immense beauty that South Africa has to offer. “We have driven 60 000km experiencing all that our home country has to offer. We are blessed to be South African. So many people travel overseas and my biggest advice is to give South Africa a go; we have fallen in love. Van life has taught us to be minimalistic – we own only what we need and really value, and this gives all our belongings a meaning and a home.

Challenges Since the couple works on the road, signal is often a challenge to overcome. Many remote camp sites have no signal, and even in those where WiFi is available, it is generally not strong enough for their YouTube video uploads or client work. One of the comments on one of their YouTube videos stated that this lifestyle was only for the wealthy, particularly considering the rising cost of fuel. Michael responded by saying: “Definitely disagree with this. We are far from wealthy and we work for ourselves. We spend the same amount of money living in our van as we did living in the city. There is always a way, you just got to do it. Yes, gas has become expensive lately but we just adapt to it as you do. We probably drive less than you actually as we travel slowly and explore small areas well.”