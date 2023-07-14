WATCH: You can buy Taylor Swift’s Cornelia Street apartment for R320m

Taylor Swift’s former apartment in Cornelia Street, which she references on her album ‘Lover’ is for sale for R322 million.

Alternatively, you could rent it, like the singer-songwriter used to, for R809,000 a month. The Manhattan, New York City townhouse, where Swift lived between 2016 and 2017, is the basis for the song ‘Cornelia Street’, in which she sings that “I rent a place on Cornelia Street.” It is believed that, in this track, she talks about her budding relationship with her former partner Joe Alwyn.

Picture: Corcoran The property, built in 1870 as a carriage house, boasts a rooftop terrace, indoor pool, and downtown views. The listing agent, real estate company Corcoran, says the house has been transformed into a “spectacular” home with a modernist flair. It also has a “celebrity-tested, drive-right-in garage and pool”. The six-metre wide townhouse with a classic brick façade has four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, and dramatic double heights ceilings, three gas fireplaces, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

“Drive right in, open a side door, and walk right into the guest suite on the first floor.” The pool level has soaring 8m high ceilings, and Basalt stone tile floor and lounge area. Picture: Corcoran

“Behind the pool, you and your many guests can lounge in front of the gas fireplace and open the doors out to an exterior patio.” The second floor opens into a spacious living room with beamed ceilings, blond parquet Russian LPE wood floors, leaded glass windows and a wood-burning fireplace with a marble hearth. The kitchen is also on this floor. The third-floor features two bedroom suites, each with their own private terrace. One has an en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, custom floor-to-ceiling casement windows, and French doors that open to a terrace overlooking Cornelia Street.