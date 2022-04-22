Whether you win the PowerBall tonight or not, check out these luxury homes in some of the country's most expensive suburbs

Durban – Every province has one, or at least one: a suburb that is known for its affluence and exclusivity – an area with homes so luxurious that only the really wealthy can enjoy its opulence. And it is all relative to where you live now.

The most expensive suburb in your province may be an average area in another, or vice versa. Either way, if you buy a ticket for tonight’s PowerBall, and actually win it all, or even a portion of it, you could be king or queen of your own little piece of real estate luxury. You don’t even need to blow all your winnings to do that. In fact, if you did bag the R63m, it would probably not be a good idea to spend most, or all of it, on a luxury home. After all, you still need to be able to afford the rates and taxes, and home maintenance, not to mention the rising costs of living.

Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below But nothing is stopping you from snapping up a beautiful home you could otherwise not afford.

Lightstone data has revealed the most expensive areas in each of the country’s provinces, with their average property values. And here they are: Eastern Cape St Francis Bay Canals: R4.734m This home, below, taken from the IOL Property portal, is an example of what you could buy here. It is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom freestanding home that offers a roof terrace with beautiful views. It also has a double garage, JoJo tank, borehole water, inverter, and a warm water outside shower.

It was listed by Fine and Country Durbanville for R4.6m. Free State Willow Creek Estate: R3.559m This estate is situated on the banks of the Vaal River, and is being developed by the HGroup. As an example, the homes have four-bedrooms, braai and patio areas overlooking the river, and double garages.

Gauteng Blair Atholl Golf Estate: R15.606m This home, below, taken from the IOL Property portal, is an example of what you could buy here. This is a five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house that also has four garages. It has an extended luxurious patio with beautiful bushland views.

It was listed by Mid Team Real Estate for R12.95m. KwaZulu-Natal Hawaan Forest Estate: R7.747m This three-bedroom home – which also has a one-bedroom, one-bathroom staff accommodation – offers an open plan living and dining area with adjoining kitchen, and uninterrupted forest and sea views.

It was listed by Pam Golding Properties for R10.9m. Limpopo Golf Estate: R6.224m There are a number of golf estates in Limpopo, and to give you an idea of just one, here is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the Koro Creek Golf Estate. The estate has multiple family-orientated activities and wildlife roam around freely.

This property was listed by Century 21 at a reduced price of R4.795m. Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below

Mpumalanga Mjejane Game Reserve: R5.515m Set within the sights and sounds of nature, investors have the choice of two dream lifestyles – Riverview and Bushlands. A limited number of riverfront and bushland stands are available for purchase. The Mjejane River stands are positioned on the banks of the Crocodile River whilst the Bushland stands offer denser vegetation and a more intimate Big 5 experience.

North West Province K’shane Lake Lodge and Eco-Estate: R4.842m To give you an example of a property here, this four-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom was listed by the Seeff Property Group for R6.49m. It offers two en-suite bedrooms in the main house and another two en-suite bedrooms in the cottage which has an added kitchenette. The property also offers 360-degree views of the Magalies mountain range and inland dam. Northern Cape

Kalahari Golf and Hunting Estate: R2.783m This home, below, taken from the IOL Property portal, is an example of what you could buy here. This is a five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house that also has two garages. The outside entertainment area boasts a very large outdoor braai with a built-in storage cabinet. It was listed by Leapfrog Property for R4.3m. Western Cape

Bishopscourt: R18.673m This home, below, taken from the IOL Property portal, is an example of what you could buy here. This is a 12-bedroom, nine-bathroom house that could also be turned into a guest house or spa. It offers a wrap-around balcony, garden cottage, a borehole and three JoJo tanks. It was listed by Harries Homes for R18.5m. If you want to stand a chance of changing your life, moving to a new province, and buying a home you thought you could never afford, then tonight’s Powerball may be your lucky break. And if you are not a lucky winner, you can still browse homes to buy in other provinces here.