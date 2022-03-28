Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Will Smith vs Chris Rock: How their homes stack up

The $42m home that Will Smith shares with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith in Calabasas.

The $42m home that Will Smith shares with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith in Calabasas.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - Will Smith may be making headlines for striking comedian Chris Rock in the face during last’s night’s Oscars awards, but it appears his home also packs a punch.

The $42m (R616.6m) property that he shares with wife Jada Pinkett-Smith in the star-studded neighbourhood of Calabasas is one of a few properties in the couple’s multi-million dollar property portfolio, which includes homes in Hawaii, California, and Pennsylvania. Smith also has a luxury RV motor home.

Story continues below Advertisment

The 9-bedroom, 150-acre estate in which the couple lives not only has its own basketball, tennis, and volleyball court, golf course, sunken trampoline, outdoor pool, and lake, but even has its own zip code – such is its vast size. There is also an eight-car garage.

The Smith family – Trey, Jada, Willow, and Will exercising within the grounds of their Calabasas home. PHOTO: Instagram/Will Smith

Inside the property there is a home theatre, recording studio, meditation lounge, and pool room. Smith even has his own man cave full of music and sporting equipment, while there are separate rest-rooms for men and women, a library, steam room, bowling alley, and crafts room.

Rock, on the other hand, lives in Alpine, New Jersey, and sold his Brooklyn property – which he was renting out, for about $3.9m (R57.1m) in 2017. He bought his current two-acre mansion home in 2001 and although not much is known about the property, reports say it has four-bedrooms and four bathrooms. Rock also appears to have other properties in his portfolio.

Story continues below Advertisment

Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below

Find your dream home here

Story continues below Advertisment

IOL Property

Related Topics:

Will SmithPropertyCelebrity GossipThe Oscars

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Bonny Fourie