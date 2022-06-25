Will we see a cooler property market this winter?

If you are planning to list your property for sale this winter, you need to be aware of certain practicalities as buyers are less likely to view homes in the cold and rain, says Adrian Goslett, regional director and chief exective of RE/MAX of Southern Africa. But while properties generally receive less physical traffic, they will get more online attention during the rainy seasons.

“Fewer people are likely to attend show days and physical viewing appointments in the rain. Sellers will need to ensure that their online listings are really enticing by posting high-quality photos and by mentioning all the extra features in the description.” Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

Unlike other industries though, the real estate market does not necessarily slow down over the winter period. In fact, statistics from RE/MAX reveal that demand for real estate exists year-round. Its records show that sales do not differ greatly between the winter months (March to August) compared against the summer months (September to February). Source: RE/MAX of Southern Africa “The need to buy and sell real estate exists year-round. This becomes apparent if we analyse our sales trends over the last three years. The only year where trends changed was in 2020 and this was owing to the hard lockdown that occurred in May until roughly the end of July,” Goslett explains.

When a buyer does come through for a viewing, he recommends having a welcome mat at the front door to wipe off muddy shoes before walking through the home. “Try to make the space feel as warm and cosy as possible. Switch on a heater or light a fire before the guests arrive and on cloudy days, turn on some lights so that the home does not feel dark and dingy. These tricks can make the space more appealing and could help you sell over the colder months.” Goslett also highlights that by spending more time indoors over winter, many homeowners come to realise the shortcomings of their properties, which can sometimes push them towards selling.

"If you are considering the option of selling this winter, keep in mind that it can take around three months for a transaction to go through, so you might only move into a new home in the summer." Start the search for your next home here.