Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Win the PowerBall Plus tonight and buy this R65m home in Constantia Upper: Just wait until you see what it looks like inside – and out

  • This Constantia Upper home is on the market for R65m

    This Constantia Upper home is on the market for R65m

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - Today’s Powerball Plus draw will take place at 9pm and the estimated jackpot is R87 million, meaning that you can actually buy the home of your dreams.

Of course, you need to buy a ticket, and have your numbers selected, but people all over the world become millionaires each week when their lucky numbers are drawn, so why can’t you too?

Story continues below Advertisment

And if it is you tonight, you may want to consider this nine-bedroom home in Constantia Upper.

This home and its gardens and cottages are worthy of luxury living.

The R65m price tag does not include VAT, but with almost R90m at your disposal – should you win – that should not be a huge hurdle.

The property is reminiscent of bygone days, with the home set on 25 000 square metres of parkland that the agent, Alexa Horne of Dogon Group Properties, says offers a combination of rolling lawns, heated swimming pool, sun deck, prize winning rose garden, beautiful trees and shrubbery, and a small vineyard.

More on this
The pool is surrounded by beautiful gardens and lawns.

The vast yard leads to two-bedroom staff accommodation.

Inside the property there are five spacious entertainment areas consisting of a large entrance hall, lounge, separate dining room, family or TV room, and a study.

“The home has original Parquet flooring, fireplaces, bay windows with views to the magnificent garden, and of the Helderberg mountains. There is also a large guest cloakroom with waiting area, large kitchen with a caterer's work station, eating area, separate scullery and store area.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Horne says the upstairs of the home offers “an enormous” main en-suite bedroom with a seating area, and a walk-in closet with loads of space. It has air-conditioning, and the added luxury of his-and-her bathrooms, and a patio with views to the Helderberg mountains.

On this level there are another two en-suite bedrooms, and a fourth bedroom that could also be used as a study.

But it does not stop there as the property also boasts a three-bedroom en-suite guest cottage that is separate from the main house, affording complete privacy for family or guests.

Story continues below Advertisment
The home is perfect for multigenerational living or having guests come visit.

“Another separate cottage offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms with views to a magical garden with a pond and bridge.”

The property offers security consisting of an alarm, CCTV cameras, and beams.

Story continues below Advertisment

Read our latest Home Improver digital magazine below

If this home sounds like your dream, you only have a few hours left to buy a ticket, or two, for tonight’s Powerball Plus draw.

Or if another luxury home may suit you better, browse through many other options here.

IOL Wealth

Related Topics:

PropertyResidential propertyPowerballLotto

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Bonny Fourie