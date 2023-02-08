Would you live in this one-of-a-kind invisible house?

This mirrored glass property, situated in a California desert, is no stranger to global attention, having attracted thousands of tourists and holiday guests, including celebrities such as Alicia Keyes, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and The Weeknd.

A recent report in Mansion Global stated that the house had previously been rented for $150 000 (R2.6m) a month, $6 000 (R105 000) per day, or $1 000 per hour (R17 500). Now, this famous three-bedroom, four bathroom Invisible House is up for sale for a whopping R316 million ($18m). Marketed by Aaron Kirman and Matt Adamo of AKG Christie's International Real Estate, the home is described as one of only a few spaces in the world “that capture architectural brilliance, interior design magnificence, and environmental harmony all at once.”

It consists of 27-hectares of “pure tranquillity” and was built to directly connect those who live in it with the environment, the marketing agency states. “Designed by film producer, Chris Hanley, and Frank Gehry collaborator, Tomas Osinski, the Invisible House is built to directly connect inhabitant with environment through a mirrored glass exterior that seamlessly bridges the gap between indoor and outdoor space, masking itself as an indistinguishable component of the dramatic, rocky, desert landscape Joshua Tree is renowned for.” Picture: AKG Christies International Real Estate

However, the agency says the property’s design is not only about how the home functions within its environment, but also the holistic human experience it provides its residents – an experience that “evokes a feeling of natural peace and wonderment through a truly unique interior design concept that combines the beauty of the desert with luxurious modern function”. One of the home’s greatest conversation pieces is the 30.4-metre HTP solar heated swimming pool running along the west wall. The pool offers a natural indoor element built for pure relaxation, and is equipped with radiant ambient lighting that the agency says both illuminates the landscape and communicates with the constellations above. Picture: AKG Christies International Real Estate

Other features include a world-class chef's kitchen with dual ovens, separate refrigerator and freezer storage, white marble surfaces, Boffi fixtures, and Miele, Sub Zero, and Wolf appliances, all of which are “anchored upon sleek and smooth concrete flooring and accented by minimalist lines”. Picture: AKG Christies International Real Estate "Each spacious living area – featuring modern Flos lighting, is connected to an entire wall of sliding glass doors that all open to the breath-taking landscape, offering a one-of-a-kind living experience that blurs the line between home and nature.”

The bedrooms offer sweeping views of the landscape, sliding doors, and en-suite Boffi bathrooms, while the main bedroom is a private sanctuary that includes a five-star resort-inspired bath with soaking tub, floating vanities, and rain shower. If all of this is not already enough, at the end of the pool is a 21 square-metre white wall that is designed for screening movies or projecting photographs. The Invisible House’s living space measures 510 square-metres, which is ample area for private entertaining or just pure enjoyment by those who live there. In total, the property is 68.5m in length, 7m in width, and has a façade height of 6.4m. The “soaring interior” height is 3.6m.

Picture: AKG Christies International Real Estate Picture: AKG Christies International Real Estate The property is also fitted with a number of energy efficient features as well as modern amenities that include an online smart system, broadband internet, and filters for dust, bacteria, and virus eradication. It is set adjacent to rocks for passive solar heating and cooling, and borders a federal national park and gated nature and tortoise reserve. “Realise the pinnacle of architectural and visual mastery and become one with the environment that surrounds you. The Invisible House offers an unparalleled human experience in one of California's most iconic locales surrounded by a thriving and vibrant community of artists, naturalists, and dreamers,” the marketing material states.