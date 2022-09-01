Your family deserves a holiday – 7 ways to do it on the cheap

Spring is here, and summer just around the corner, and everyone is yearning to get away from it all to enjoy a long-overdue break. After all, the past couple of years have been tough on us all – mentally, emotionally, and even physically.

Story continues below Advertisement

But financial stress has also risen, meaning that the idea of a holiday nowadays is often so foreign to many South Africans, that they simply don’t even consider it due to the perceived cost. Read our latest Property360 digital magazine below

More on this New hotels, new visitors, and a new beginning for tourism in SA

Yet armed with a little insider info, your next vacay could be just around the corner. Rioma Cominelli, director of First Loyalty Plus, says that, with a little tightening of one’s belt, monthly saving and expert planning, you can be en-route to your first, or next, family holiday before you know it. As she is also a seasoned traveller, she offers the following tips to get you moving in the right holiday direction:

Story continues below Advertisement

1. Local destination Choose a destination that is close to home as this will result in a significant saving on fuel. Don’t be fooled into thinking that you must travel miles to relax and unwind – sometimes the very best gems are right on your doorstep.

Story continues below Advertisement

2. Book in advance and for a shorter period Booking far in advance will not only allow you more time to save for the trip but will also be significantly cheaper than booking at the last minute, when demand is higher. Choosing to go away for four nights instead of six is savvy; that way you won’t rack up the cost of a full week, and while this may seem too short, consider that five days away is still better than only a weekend away.

Story continues below Advertisement

3. Consider off-peak times If you have small children or are retired, and you’re not governed by school holidays or weekends, then take advantage of out-of-season/mid-week specials. This way you’ll be assured of stretching your budget even further as school holidays and weekends are usually charged at peak season/higher rates. 4. Self-catering

It is almost always cheaper to book self-catering apartments or cottages rather than hotel rooms. Eating out is also expensive, so save costs by eating in. This needn’t mean hours in the kitchen for mom; pack a picnic for a fun, outdoor adventure, enjoy family braais or make use of ready-made pizzas or meals. 5. Make a list What good is a summer holiday without your fave cozzie, hat and book that you’ve now forgotten at home? If you don’t make a list to ensure that everything gets packed, you’ll be forced to waste time and money shopping for things you have left behind. So, keep costs down by not having to spend unnecessarily.

6. Free activities They say that the best things in life are free, and how much better when you’re on holiday. First Group Hotels & Resorts, for example, have daily planned activities that won’t cost you a cent. In addition, you can go on a hike, go for a bike ride in the mountains, make use of sports facilities such as tennis courts, do some fishing or spend a day at the beach. Don’t be pressurised into thinking that you need to jam activities into every minute of the day to enjoy your holiday as this will be a stressful and expensive mistake. 7. Join a loyalty programme