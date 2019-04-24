Eighty dogs were saved and 20 were found dead at a woman’s home in Durban.

The stench of death greeted inspectors this week as they negotiated rotting corpses to rescue 80 dogs, in what the SPCA said was one of the most horrific incidents it had encountered. “The inspectors and support team were not prepared for what they saw when they arrived at a Clare Estate house in Durban to execute a warrant of seizure.

“What they found was a house of horrors. First they were hit by an overwhelmingly putrid stench from the rotting dog corpses, debris, filth and dog faeces from corner to corner.

“They found more than 80 dogs living in a foul, disease-ridden environment, some barely clinging to life, others beset by parasites, disease and injuries. There was no trace of food or water for the animals,” said Caroline Smith, general manager of the Durban and Coast SPCA, who added that the warrant was obtained after they received information from the public.

When news staff arrived, piles of raw meat had been left uncovered outside the gate. Several SPCA vans were being loaded with dogs, and a senior inspector was in tears.

The woman who owned the dogs has been described by the SPCA as a “hoarder” whose acts amounted to animal cruelty.

However, the woman, who did not want to be identified, said she had been unfairly targeted and knew the names of every animal on her property.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said they had complained repeatedly to the police about the dogs and the woman.

“It’s very sad. She keeps to herself, but the dogs are not in a good state. People come to drop off meat at her house. She said she had between 50 and 60 dogs, but we know there are more,” said the neighbour.

In total, 80 dogs were rescued, and more than 20 dog corpses were found inside the house, including the owner’s bedroom and en-suite bathroom, said Smith.

“They were either decomposed and now skeletal or decomposing. Some had clearly died only a few days before the raid. The animals’ living conditions, their prolonged suffering and deaths had a profound, traumatising effect on our team. Never in memory has any more horrific scene been dealt with by our inspectorate,” she said.

Many of the dogs had to be euthanised at the SPCA to end their suffering and it is doubtful that any of them are healthy or socialised enough to rehabilitate and rehome, said Smith.

“Investigations revealed that the owner allegedly takes in unwanted and stray animals from the community.

“I would like to send out a clear message to people who are simply handing over animals to others to care for and ‘rescue". There is a fate much worse than humane euthanasia.

This case illustrates it in no uncertain terms. Dogs were left to die slow, painful deaths without veterinary treatment.

“The SPCA has the experience, expertise and skill to take care of animals. I implore people to hand unwanted and stray animals to their local SPCA so that they can be dealt with in the best interests of the animal, and to prevent prolonged suffering,” said Smith, adding that they would soon open a charge to prosecute the woman under the Animals Protection Act.

Smith said they had recommended to police that the woman needed the intervention of social workers to help her. However, the woman said the dogs were “her children” and she would pursue legal action to get them back.

She alleged she had been reported to the local SPCA as part of a plot by individuals involved in land invasions to remove her from her property. She claimed the corpses found on her property resulted from poisoning by people who wanted to harm her and she had been preserving some corpses for tissue samples to be used in a police investigation.

Satish Dhupelia, communications officer for the Sydenham community policing forum, said he was aware of a complaint against the woman and was investigating.

He also confirmed there had been land invasions in the vicinity.

The Saturday Star