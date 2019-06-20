Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane is like the rest of us when it comes to travel. See what she had to say:

What does travel mean to you?

Travel is about discovering new things and experiences.

How do you prepare for a travel trip?

As a family-oriented person, I am constantly on the lookout for family-friendly destinations. I use various online booking platforms and make sure that the destination offers some form of entertainment while I relax with a good book.





Who is your ideal travel companion?

My husband and children.

The three items do you always take on a trip?

A book, my cellphone and my Converse sneakers.

Food and travel go hand in hand. What is the best meal you’ve eaten during your travels and where did you eat it?

Umleqwa at Marcos African Place in Cape Town.

What is the best hotel you stayed at and why?

Garona Boutique Hotel in the North West. It’s owned by a young black man and has become my favourite place in Mahikeng. I love the good service, ambiance, value for money, convenience and the home-away-from-home feeling it evokes.

What are your top five hidden gems in the country?

Carnarvon in the Northern Cape, which is home to the Square Kilometre Array; God’s Window in Mpumalanga; Hluhluwe Game Reserve in KZN; Bakubung Bush Lodge in North West and Liliesleaf Farm in Gauteng.

What is your favourite place in South Africa?

Mangwanani River Valley Spa. It’s a perfect retreat, where you can be at one with nature.





What do you think is Africa’s greatest asset when it comes to travel?

Nature, the landscape, wildlife and the people.

How do you think Africa can best maximise its travel assets in the global context?

It needs to implement integration through the creation of products and services across borders and market them effectively. This will ensure the deepening of economic ties.

What’s your favourite African country and what do you love most about it?

Zambia. It’s a home away from home. I love tucking into goat meat and pap, and I enjoy the views of Victoria Falls from the helicopter.

The Saturday Star