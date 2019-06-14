FROM left to right; AGCS Africa chief executive Thusang Mahlangu; Pearl Khumalo, Precious Ndlovu from Alex High School; Amina Aloui, Eletha Depane from Kwabhekilanga High School; Molly Mathole and Dineo Sefoka from Alex High; and former Banyana Banyana captain Portia Modise.

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) Africa crowned Alex High School champions of the Allianz Explorer Camp tournament after a 3-1 win against Kwabhekilanga High. Now in its second edition, the tournament was held at Three Square Sports Ground in Alexandra last weekend.

Former Banyana Banyana captain Portia Modise is leading the search. She selected the top six talented football players out of almost 50 based on their passion for the game, skills and discipline on and off the field.

Pearl Khumalo, Molly Mathole, Dineo Sefoka and Precious Ndlovu from Alex High School and Amina Aloui and Eletha Depane from Kwabhekilanga High School stand a chance of representing South Africa at the Allianz Explorer Camp Football Edition in Munich, Germany, in August.

To compete for the two spots, the players will now go for assessments led by a panel consisting of Modise, AGCS Africa business development manager Senzile Ndlozi and legal expert Melvin Neale, who is a director at MNA Attorneys.

They will decide on the ultimate winner in June following assessments based on their passion for football, digital technology and future topics.

Modise was impressed to see such talent at the tournament, which reminded her of the early stages of her football career, where it was just about passion, skills and discipline. “The girls demonstrated teamwork and were determined to win,” said Modise.

The two teenagers will join 70 others from 30 nations between the ages of 14-16 at the Allianz Explorer Camp Football Edition, which is now in its 11th year. While there, they will meet FC Bayern stars, be trained by youth coaches and participate in innovation and digital activities beyond football in a packed six-day programme, hosted by Allianz in partnership with FC Bayern Munich.

The Saturday Star