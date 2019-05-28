Picture courtesy of www.dignitydreams.com

You can now play hostess and dress up in your finest red attire this month while also promoting good menstrual hygiene management as well as help reduce environmental damage. Local non-profit organisation Dignity Dreams is urging women from all walks of life to host a “Red Dress ChariTEA” in a bid to raise funds for disposable sanitary pads which are also better for the environment.

The organisation explained that this personalised tea party should be held during May to coincide with Menstrual Hygiene Day which is commemorated on May 28.

Dignity Dreams chief executive, Sharon Gordon, said that those who would like to host this tea party would be required to pay a R1000 registration fee.

These funds would go towards manufacturing 500 Dignity Dreams sanitary packs which is equivalent to about 400000 disposable pads.

“The purpose of hosting is to raise awareness about menstrual health and to raise funds for Dignity Dreams, we just need 100 sponsors and we can raise at least R100000,” said Gordon.

Those who would be interested in hosting could do so at a location of their choice and invite women of any age who would be required to wear a red dress.

Although the host would have to plan their individual ChariTEA, their registration fee would include hosting tips, party games, recipes, printable and digital media invitations as well as promotional material.

Gordon added that the fee also pays for five Dignity Dreams packs which each contain six washable, eco friendly sanitary pads and are equivalent to 4320 disposable pads.

She explained the importance of a ChariTEA is to aid Dignity Dreams in their plight to encourage the use of a more sustainable product for women to manage their periods.

“One washable pad is equivalent to approximately 144 disposable pads.”

The Saturday Star