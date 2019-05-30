Garsfontein's Devoux Deysel starred against Monument, scoring a hat trick of tries.

It is the rise of a new dawn in the Virseker Cup, as the 2019 edition delivered some major surprises so far. Pre-tournament favourites, Monument High School, are barely getting by, while beaten finalists Helpmekaar College have found it smooth sailing. Pretoria-based Menlopark High School are looking strong as well, making light work of Waterkloof High School in the third round. Helpmekaar made it two out of two after beating Dr EG Jansen High School 37-48 last weekend in Boksburg. Helpmekaar have come into a rich vein of form this late in the season, after beating Transvalia High School 36-7 in their opening match of the competition.

Man of the Match in the Transvalia game, Zander du Toit, continues to deliver top-notch performances, adding his name to the score sheet again.

A hat trick of tries from Garsfontein High School’s outside centre, Devoux Deysel, was not enough as they fell agonisingly short to Monument (29-32) at home. Monnas seemed like the team of old as they raced away to a 22-10 lead at the break. Garsfontein turned things around in the second half - in a big way - scoring 19 unanswered points. Monument levelled the scores after Kagiso Nyamande dotted down for the Krugersdorp side, but it would be a penalty and the boot of Franco Hallett that sealed the match for Monument.

Waterkloof were looking to capitalise on their momentum after their impressive victory over Monument the previous week. Menlopark had other ideas though. A brace from hooker Enrique Courtiers helped Menlopark to an emphatic 21-55 victory over Waterkloof in this Pretoria derby. Menlopark beat Noordheuwel 21-38 the previous week and are making a steady push in this year’s Virseker Cup. A team to keep an eye on.

After falling 27-44 to Garsfontein the previous week, Middelburg are back on the winning path, beating Transvalia, 55-21. Middelburg now have two victories from their three matches, while Transvalia have been on a rotten run of form, losing their opening two matches.

Round four continues tomorrow, with Middelburg taking on EG Jansen, Monument to kick on against Transvalia, and Menlopark welcome Garsfontein for another Pretoria derby. Helpmekaar will look to extend their excellent start when they host Noordheuwel.

