A Screen grab of two boys engaged in a fight at a high school this week.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says last week’s violent incidents at two high schools were isolated and he believed schools in Gauteng were “generally peaceful”. “Last year we had just below a 100 incidents of learner misconduct, which includes things like bullying, assault and sexual assault,” Lesufi told the Saturday Star.

“We have got 2.3 million learners in our schooling environment, so the majority of our learners adhere to the rules and are well-behaved. These are isolated incidents,” he said of this week’s assaults at Hoërskool President and General Smuts High School.

At Hoërskool President, in the south of Joburg, four learners were suspended after a video of a fight, which happened on Tuesday, surfaced on social media on Thursday.

In the video of two schoolboys, one boy punches another in the head about six times before the beaten pupil falls down.

After the fight, four learners come to the aid of the beaten boy and help him to his feet.

At General Smuts High School in Vereeniging, a pupil was suspended after a video surfaced on social media.

In it, one learner is seen beating another pupil inside a classroom.

Lesufi visited both the schools yesterday and said he was pleased with the way the schools had dealt with the incidents.

“They took action immediately,” said Lesufi. “Both the schools have suspended the learners in question and I was assured that there would be disciplinary hearings taking place.”

He added that there was also no need for the department to embark on any specific plans to tackle pupil misconduct.

“The rules are there and are in place. It is up to the pupils to adhere to these rules. And if not, the schools need to take the appropriate action.

“I can’t represent all of them; I can’t be at every school. The schools need to make sure these kinds of things don’t happen,” he said.

