#aTypicalInterview: Celebrity chef Lesego Semenya on his creative lockdown cooking

South African celebrity chef Lesego Semenya is renowned for his best-seller cookbook Dijo: My Food, My Journey which was released in 2018. Aside from his cookbook, Soweto-born Semenya, better known as LesDaChef, has cooked for international celebrities including working as a personal chef for a renowned family in Irene, catering for Howard Buffett (Warren Buffett’s son) annually, and has annually catered to The British High Commission as well as Liverpool football club. He has also catered to South African celebrities. Until May 2014, Semenya also worked at Richard Branson’s private game reserve in the Sabi Sands. Semenya can also be heard weekly on Power FM chatting about food and the culinary world on Power Lunch.

What was your favourite meal growing up ?

Mogodu and ledombolo. The reason is probably because I associated it with a gathering of people. It was only cooked when there were family events and special occasions. Back then finding mogodu was a lot more difficult than it is now, so it became a bit of a delicacy. To this day it’s still my favourite meal and it’s why my book starts off with it as the first dish.

What is the most creative dish you’ve made in lockdown?

Because of all the hoarding and sudden enthusiasm for baking I couldn’t find flour in my area. All I had in my cupboards was a cheese and herb muffin mix which had other ingredients in it already. With some magic and tricks I managed to turn it into a small vetkoek.

What are the three most popular items in your fridge at the moment?

Fresh milk, fresh veggies and my home-made gemere (traditional ginger beer).

What is the most adventurous thing you have ever eaten?

I’m lucky enough to have travelled the world and sampled various meals. When I worked and lived on a game reserve someone had brought me a sample of zebra meat to cook. I had never tasted or imagined I’d ever taste zebra in my life.

Your favourite lockdown activities ... ?

Recording YouTube cooking tutorials for novice cooks. It’s a lot of work putting them together but they keep me busy. I also spend time training and playing with my puppy Porridge. I spend time in my home gym at least once a day.

You are able to collaborate on a dish with any chef. Who? And what do you cook?

I would have loved to have collaborated with Anthony Bourdain but sadly he is no longer with us so I’d have to go with Ferran Adria. I’d love to see how he would take African cuisine and twist it into molecular gastronomy. I’d challenge him in that way.





Best restaurant you have been to?

I’ve been to Michelin-star restaurants but my favourite was in St Petersburg, Russia. A restaurant called Tokyo City. It was a weird restaurant that served fast food from all over the world but also had fine dining on the menu as well. I think the audacity of being served nachos next to pizza and fried chicken in the middle of Russia while sipping vodka as it snowed outside was what did it for me.

The biggest kitchen disaster you’ve had ... ?

We were about to serve a buffet and guests had started arriving. As we were setting up, one of the legs on the main buffet table buckled and the whole table collapsed and everything on it went with it. We had to scramble and put something together again in the kitchen with what we could find.

Which three celebrities would you cook for?

John Legend and his wife Chrissy. I have a feeling the conversation would be fun.

Anthony Hamilton, I love his music and he is down to earth and loves soul food.

Oprah Winfrey, just to pick her brain and she’s another one I think would appreciate my style of cooking.

Your favourite pizza toppings?

Chorizo, pineapple, chicken and chilli.

