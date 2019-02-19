Picture: Supplied.

In this week’s A-Typical interview, we feature Carishma Basday, an actress, dancer and model. Basday is best known for her roles in the movies Material and 31 Million Reasons. She is also the presenter of lifestyle TV show Mela on SABC 3.

The 31-year-old has also been featured in numerous magazines such as the Marie Claire Naked Campaign issue and was voted the 19th sexiest women in the world in 2012.

What’s the last thing you watched on TV and why did you choose to watch it?



Blue Planet - I am fascinated by the ocean and have a deep love for the deep blue.



If you could have personally witnessed anything, what would you have want to seen?



I would've loved to have had a personalized view into the life of Michael Jackson.



If you could wake up tomorrow in somebody else's body, who would you pick and what would you do?



Oprah - I would interview all the people I love and am curious about. Or Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie from Sexy and the City and shop till I drop!



If you could have one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?



Fish curry, yellow dhal and mango pickle with roti



If you had to be named after a state, city, our country, which would you want it to be?



India or Bali



You have been cast in a multi billion Rand Bollywood movie. You are able to choose any any actor to star alongside you. Which actor would you chose? And why?



Amitabh Bachchan, he is a Bollywood legend I grew up watching him, he has a beautiful depth to him. Or John Abraham for a steamier role because he is gorgeous!



What is your favourite thing to spend money on?



Food and Skincare



Describe the most terrifying moment of your life so far?



Almost losing my dad a few years ago.



What do you think Victoria's Secret is?



Confidence and knowledge of a great fit and cut!



You can select one person from history and have them truthfully answer one question. Who would you select and what is the question?



My paternal grandmother. she was exceptionally knowledgeable about natural remedies, plants, animals and a multitude of other topics, I was too young to appreciate this before she passed away. I would have a multitude of questions for her now.

The Saturday Star